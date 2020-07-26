As Cardinals go for sweep, Thomas gets a belated run in center field

On Aug. 25, as the Cardinals approached the final month of their season and a race for the National League Central title, Lane Thomas appeared as a pinch hitter, slugged a home run, and finished the game in the outfield.
That was also where the Cardinals saw him finish the season.
Intrigued by his mix of pop at the plate and instinct in center, the Cardinals were moving toward getting Thomas more starts, more time in the lineup, and they quietly started to ask if Thomas was going to be an everyday outfielder for the stretch run. The game answered that question before the Cardinals had to. Thomas was hit by a pitch, fractured his hand, and was not available for the the final month of the season.
That start in center field, belatedly, arrived Sunday.
In the first switch of the season to manager Mike Shildt's lineup, Thomas comes off the bench and will start in center and bat ninth as the Cardinals go for a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Thomas subs in for Harrison Bader, and the Cardinals have approached the season with the idea of getting Thomas scattered starts at all three outfield positions. Bader is still seeking his first hit of the season, but he was involved in several of the Cardinals' scoring rallies in Saturday's 9-1 victory. He was hit twice by a pitch. He reached on an error. He stole a base. He scored two runs.
Thomas made his major-league debut last season, and he had 44 plate appearances spread through 34 games. He hit .315 with a .684 slugging percentage and a 1.093 OPS.
He started only four games, all in center field.
Here are the lineups for Sunday's afternoon game at Busch Stadium:
CARDINALS
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Paul DeJong, SS
5. Matt Carpenter, DH
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Tyler O'Neill, LF
9. Lane Thomas, CF
Pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
PIRATES
1. Adam Frazier, 2B
2. Bryan Reynolds, LF
3. Josh Bell, 1B
4. Colin Moran, 3B
5. Phillip Evans, 3B
6. Jose Osuna, RF
7. Jarrod Dyson, CF
8. Jacob Stallings, C
9. Erik Gonzalez, SS
Pitcher: Mitch Keller, RHP
This blog will be updated throughout the afternoon.
