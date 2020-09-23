As Cardinals' postseason possibilities crystallize, Martinez makes final case for role — or is it?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Cardinals have to travel to Detroit on Monday for a doubleheader against the Tigers to determine anything from who wins the National League Central to who gets into the National League playoffs, they'll need at least one starter.

Enter Carlos Martinez.

The Cardinals mercurial All-Star pitcher has received his chances from the team to secure a spot in the rotation, and with it -- he's had his moments, he's had his innings, and he's also been looking for the efficiency necessary to maintain his grip on that role. In his most recent start, he had to abandon his two-seam fastball early because he couldn't command it and walked the bases loaded before he could get an out.

By upshifting to his four-seam fastball, Martinez saw a jump in velocity and also eventually had a bounce in his step.

He starts the final game of the season between the Cardinals and Royals with what could be his last chance to make a lasting impression for how he'll be used in the postseason, unless they need him to pitch again, in Detroit, to get into that postseason.