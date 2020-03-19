As MLB formalizes a stimulus package for minor-league players, Cardinals make some roster trims

The Cardinals' moves Thursday give some hint of what they planned to do with the roster headed toward next week's originally scheduled opening day. Edmundo Sosa, a gifted fielder, had made his case to be on the big-league bench as a backup to Paul DeJong at shortstop, and Sosa had made considerably strides offensively over the winter. In 16 spring games, he hit .231/.279/.436 with two homers and proved deft at third, shortstop, and second, as expected.

Sosa had to overcome Tommy Edman and free-agent addition Brad Miller for the job, and with Miller's return from a sore back and Edman's assertive spring and reliable play at shortstop the Cardinals had their answer. Sosa is likely set to be the starter at shortstop in Memphis and DeJong's de facto backup during a longterm absence.

While most players get three option years, Sosa qualified for a fourth one, and this is it. He can be brought back and forth from the minors as much as the Cardinals see fit during the season, whenever it begins.