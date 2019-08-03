OAKLAND, Calif. — The move the Cardinals had to make to create room on the active roster for Marcell Ozuna was one they had been dealing with for several days.
Noticeably absent from the Cardinals' series against the rival Cubs this past week at Busch Stadium was outfielder Tyler O'Neill. He was in a lineup that had been posted in the clubhouse, but not finalized for public release in part because he was questionable all series with pain in his left wrist. When the Cardinals confirmed that he could start, that the pain persisted, a new lineup was posted and shared publicly.
Asked about the issue that O'Neill was dealing with, manager Mike Shildt pointed to his left hand and said it was just an issue in that area.
The diagnosis revealed itself Saturday: left wrist sprain.
O'Neill went on the 10-day injured list with the issue, and that freed up the roster spot for Ozuna, who comes back from his Class AAA Memphis rehab assignment. Ozuna has missed about a month with fractures in his right hand. Ozuna mashed for Memphis, and he's back in the lineup, batting cleanup, per usual, as the Cardinals make an interleague visit to the East Bay.
UPDATE: Matt Carpenter is not in the Class AAA Memphis on Saturday as he makes his way to join the Cardinals in California. He will not be at the ballpark Saturday, but he will get consideration for Sunday's game or Monday when the Cardinals' road trip shifts to Los Angeles.
"Sooner rather than later," manager Mike Shildt said.
The Athletics have greeted the Cardinals by activating outfielder Stephen Piscotty.
Also: Paul Goldschmidt, who will bat No. 3 for the Cardinals on Saturday evening, won the National League Player of the Month award for July. It's his second of his career and it's the second consecutive season a Cardinal has won the award for the National League in July. Matt Carpenter did a year ago.
Here's the lineup that the Cardinals will send against the A's:
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Jose Martinez, DH
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Dexter Fowler, CF
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Yairo Munoz, RF
Pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
Check back throughout the evening here at StlToday.com and C-Beat for ongoing coverage from the ballpark in Oakland.