LOS ANGELES — Betrayed again by the same arm that made him one of the highest touted prospects in years for the Cardinals, Alex Reyes is facing a third consecutive lost season as he returns to St. Louis with persisting pain near his right shoulder.
Reyes will see team physicians Friday in St. Louis and have another series of scans taken of his right pectoral area and right shoulder, manager Mike Shildt said.
He described the righthander as "frustrated."
Reyes threw a bullpen Monday, and his arm did not respond to the work. He and Shildt have exchanged messages over the past few days, and Shildt agreed that the lack of progress for a third consecutive year has weighed on the longtime prospect.
Reyes missed the 2017 season due to elbow surgery. When he returned, his labrum gave way four innings into his return to the majors and his 2018 season was lost. Reyes started the season in the Cardinals' bullpen but a broken hand and ongoing soreness near and around his shoulder and pectoral has taken him out of the rotation at Class AAA.
Depending on the outcome of the weekend review by doctors, Reyes is likely to shift his focus to 2020. The calendar is working against him contributing in 2019.
If that's the case, he'll be a rookie for the fourth consecutive season, and he will get there on the verge of arbitration.
Reyes turns 25 at the end of this month.
***
Back at home, Flaherty looks to end Cardinals losing ways on road trip
Coming off one of the best starts of his young career, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty returns to the biggest stage he knows — the ballpark of his youth.
A standout at a LA-area high school who once pitched a playoff game at Dodger Stadium — and provided his team's RBI, too — Flaherty will make his second career start for the Cardinals there Wednesday at high noon local time. In his debut at Dodger Stadium as a big-leaguer, Flaherty struck out 10 and allowed one run on a homer in six innings.
He spoke afterward of relishing the homecoming.
The Cardinals are just homesick.
A win Wednesday with a YouTube audience is all the Cardinals can do to avoid an empty trip to California. The Cardinals have lost four consecutive games, starting with two in Oakland and continuing with two against the Dodgers, the best team in the National League. The Cardinals started the road trip in first place in the National League Central and are now likely to end it out of the wild-card lead. An 0-5 trip would also drop them closer to .500 than they've been since snacking on Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.
Against the A's, the Cardinals felt they beat themselves with walks and missed chances. Against LA, the Cardinals have just been outmatched by a superior team.
The Dodgers rumbled for eight runs in a shutout Monday.
The Dodgers put on a clinic of clean baseball Tuesday for a two-run win. Each time they got a leadoff hitter on base, they scored that leadoff hitter. When the Cardinals had a deep drive to right center that appeared to tie the game, Joc Pederson ran it down in stride. The biggest threat the Cardinals had against the Dodgers came in the eighth inning when Kolten Wong led off with a single against the shift.
He is not leading off Wednesday. That question still lingers.
Here's the lineup that will back Flaherty:
1. Dexter Fowler, CF
2. Tommy Edman, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Matt Carpenter, 3B
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Check back throughout the afternoon here at C-Beat and on StlToday.com for any news, notes, anecdotes that should emerge from the ballpark.