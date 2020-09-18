As pitching and defense stumble, Cardinals need offense to carry a game this time, lead 6-5

The Cardinals have as many as 12 coaching positions in the minor leagues that are not being renewed, and one full-time scout is not being renewed. Other part-timers will also not be back with the team.

The team's Cardinals Core program is also being put "on pause," Mozeliak said, and that means its staff is also not likely to be back for the 2021 season. That staff included former players Ryan Ludwick and Braden Looper, and it was part of a leadership development program for the team.

"I think there are three points that I’d like to point out," Mozeliak said as he detailed some of the decisions. "One is we are in a pandemic. Two is minor-league is going to experience a lot of changes next year, some of which we have a feel for, some of which we are still learning. Understandably, we know we’re likely going to have two less teams. There is some uncertainty there. And the amateur scouting calendar has changed. And, so, we’re trying to really optimize all of our scouts in our company.

"All of this, is under of that umbrella of uncertainty in 2021. These decisions are never easy," he continued. "We are trying to position ourselves for the uncertainty of 2021."

