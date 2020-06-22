As players reject 60-game plan, owners vote unanimously to play a 2020 season, impose a schedule

After a weekend of meetings, conversations and even revised offers from the commissioner's office, the Major League Baseball Players' Association representatives voted overwhelmingly to reject a proposal from the owners and invite commissioner Rob Manfred to impose a schedule on them for 2020.

Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously Monday evening to have a 2020 season, and in a release said that the commissioner has asked the players to provide two things before a schedule will be set.

First, he wanted to know if the players could be ready to begin a preseason workout -- something like Spring Training 2.0 -- by July 1. And, second, the commissioner requested agreement on the health and safety protocols that have been the subject of ongoing negotiations. The answer to those questions will prompt the announcement of a 2020 season, its schedule, and when the teams will begin reporting.

The target is for a late-July start to the regular season. It's likely that opening day would be the final week of July.

The sides have discussed a regionally based schedule that would minimize travel and maximize the chance to play 60 games in about 70 days. The schedule remains the commissioner's call, as long as the number of off days or lack thereof is an issue for the players.