JUPITER, Fla. — With the exception of a reliever starting the game and Nolan Arenado taking swings at designated hitter, there is a distinct big-league feel to the lineup the Cardinals take into their final home game of spring training.

Before the media could ask a question Saturday morning, manager Oliver Marmol cautioned about reading too much into that.

There are still decisions that need to be made.

But they're coming.

A curious conclusion to their Grapefruit League continues with a doubleheader Saturday. The Cardinals begin the day at Roger Dean Stadium against Skip Schumaker and Miami Marlins and the last game between to the two spring roommates before the overhaul of their complex. The Cardinals conclude the day with a road trip — up yonder to Port St. Lucie, Fla., to face the Mets.

A grand total of 12 members of the major-league camp are headed to face the Mets with only three pitchers on the big-league travel list.

The other innings will be covered by minor-league campers.

Throughout the day, Marmol has meetings set with players and his coaches to finalize the 26-man opening day roster. The Cardinals will take that group Sunday morning to play in West Palm Beach, Fla., and then depart from there to go to Sarasota, Fla., for Monday's spring finale. The Cardinals are not returning to Jupiter after leaving Sunday morning.

They fly to St. Louis on Monday night after the game against the Orioles, and they want to take the team they'll taking into the regular season.

Marmol said there are still a few things he wants to see during the games Saturday. The club has yet to finalize its choices for the left-handed relievers in the bullpen or the setup of the outfield. They have told Jake Woodford that he's in the rotation, and sources tell the Post-Dispatch that Andrew Knizner has been put on the roster as the backup catcher.

Tres Barrera, who challenged Knizner for that role, has a sore knee and won't be seen in the final games of spring training.

The lineup for the first game of the one-day, two-town doubleheader features many of the players who already places in St. Louis and already spots waiting for them in the Busch Stadium clubhouse. There is one notable member of the lineup who does not yet have his big-league number.

Jordan Walker is starting in right and batting seventh.

If he's on the roster he's in the lineup for opening day and if he's in the lineup, he will be in left or right and likely batting right where he is Saturday.

Here is the look Marmol insisted should not be seen as a sign.

You decide.

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Lars Nootbaar, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Tyler O'Neill, CF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Nolan Gorman, DH

9. Tommy Edman, SS

Starting pitcher: Genesis Cabrera, LHP.

Andre Pallante will start the night game against the Mets. Jordan Hicks is also on the list to travel north for that game.

