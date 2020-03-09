As spring nears end of its road, Kim driven to win a spot in the Cardinals rotation

He struck out the first two batters he faced. He got Josh Donaldson checking his swing on a 92-mph fastball after making the third baseman spin nearly to a knee on a 92-mph fastball earlier in the at-bat. Kim got an out on three different pitches from the three batters he faced in a perfect inning. His off-speed pitch got a strikeout to start the inning. Donaldson failed to catch up to the fastball. And, the final out came on a groundout -- a little nubber back to the mound on a curveball.

Kim still has time to lengthen his starts and remain in the rotation contest. The Cardinals though have to make a call who the finalists for that job are going to be.

The Cardinals have already shifted to using relievers as they might be used in the regular season -- and when. There will be priority relievers each day to get their work in, but most of the bullpen will be "hot" in the coming days, and assignments and work will reflect the situation in the game. Starters are still building up their pitch counts, but as they go from 75 to 85 and then some get clearance for 100 pitches in a spring out, there will be fewer innings for the other starters in Grapefruit League games.

Kim is coming from behind as far as workload and pitch count, but with results -- especially against the Twins -- he can catch up.