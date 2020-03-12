As spring training winds down, Wainwright pitches scoreless ball for five

"Our job — my job — obviously is to be concerned about the safety of our group," he said. "As far as anything related to the game and the fans, that's something which Major League Baseball is determining, probably as we speak."

John Mozaliak, president of baseball operations, spoke to the Cardinals Thursday morning before their workout and Shildt said the tenor was to reassure and inform.

"We're going to do the best we can as an industry and a team to make sure everybody feels safe," said Shildt.

Shildt called the world-wide health issue a "rightful distraction that we've spent energy talking about. But . . . we deal with a lot of different distractions, a lot of different things that come at our team and our players that require us to have mental discipline and focus.

"This is uncharted territory — what that looks like. People are going to be thinking about their safety and the safety of their families. Ultimately we've done everything we can internally to make sure our players are safe. Nothing is foolproof clearly. But we also have the beautiful ability to have a game that we all enjoy and we want to focus on that, as well."

Shildt confirmed that there was no indication that anyone on the club had anything that would put anybody at risk.