CHICAGO — While his teammates filed into the visitors' clubhouse Friday at Wrigley Field and began to prep for that afternoon's game against the Cubs, Kolten Wong headed to have an MRI taken of his left hamstring.
Wong injured his leg trying to outrun a groundout in the fifth inning of the Cardinals' tilt-a-whirl win Thursday night at Wrigley. The initial diagnosis at the ballpark was a "mild strain," though that description implies a muscle tear with a severity to be determined. The MRI will allow for a better look at the injury than the Cardinals' medical team could get at Wrigley Field.
Within 24 to 48 hours of the injury, the Cardinals and Wong should have a good feel for the extent of the injury -- and thus how soon he will be able to resume running.
Manager Mike Shildt said at best it's going to be several days.
But then again, Anthony Rizzo was supposed to miss this entire series because of a sprained ankle that had him locked in a protective boot. He started Thursday night's game, and he's leading off again today.
It's September. Go figure.
UPDATE: Wong was at a local Chicago hospital Friday morning for an exam, and he reported to the team that he was feeling better and that the soreness in the hamstring had relented. He was able to walk comfortable and he was encouraged by how the leg responded over night. The Cardinals will have the MRI read by their official physicians and give the team a sense of the injury during the afternoon.
In Wong's absence, Matt Carpenter came off the bench and hit the game-winning home run in the 10th inning Thursday night. It's Tommy Edman that gets the larger prominence Friday as the Cardinals unveil their first lineup without Wong in awhile. Edman takes over at second base, his natural position, and also moves up to bat second between Dexter Fowler and Paul Goldschmidt. Edman scored two of the Cardinals' four runs, and he had a standup triple to go with a single in Thursday's win.
In his past 102 at-bats -- essentially a monthlong span -- the switch-hitting rookie is batting .333 with a .370 on-base percentage and a slugging percentage approaching .600. He has 12 RBIs in those 27 games. He's scored 23 runs. He's hit five homers, he's stole five bases and on and on and on ...
There was a time when Shildt acknowledged that Edman was starting ahead of Carpenter despite having about the same production as Carpenter. The manager said he had to make decisions about the lineup based on what he thought was coming from the player, not from what was already done.
Point taken. Point proven.
The Cubs have jumbled their pitching rotation for the series perhaps to get more favorable matchups -- or what they perceive to be more favorable matchups. They'll go with Alec Mills on Friday, bumping back Jose Quintana to Saturday, which was supposed to be Cole Hamels' start in the series. Hamels will miss that start due to shoulder fatigue, soreness. Mills pitches opposite Michael Wacha on what is expected to be a steamy warm day on the north side.
It's September. It will feel like August. But it's like October for the Cubs.
The lineup for the Cardinals:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Matt Carpenter, 3B
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Michael Wacha, P
The Cubs' lineup:
1. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
2. Nicholas Castellanos, RF
3. Kris Bryant, 3B
4. Kyle Schwarber, LF
5. Willson Contreras C
6. David Bote, 2B
7. Jason Heyward, CF
8. Nico Hoerner, SS
9. Alec Mills, P
Stay tuned throughout the day as the Cardinals-Cubs game unfolds. This article will be updated with game coverage. The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will have columnist Ben Frederickson on site and ready to pounce on the coverage in addition to the usual beat work. There is no word whether Joe Maddon plans to put Ryne Sandberg in the lineup at the last minute. But if it happens, we'll have it covered.