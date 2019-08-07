Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws in the first inning on on Friday, July 26, 2019, in a game against the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
LOS ANGELES — Coming off one of the best starts of his young career, Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty returns to the biggest stage he knows — the ballpark of his youth.
A standout at a LA-area high school who once pitched a playoff game at Dodger Stadium — and provided his team's RBI, too — Flaherty will make his second career start for the Cardinals there Wednesday at high noon local time. In his debut at Dodger Stadium as a big-leaguer, Flaherty struck out 10 and allowed one run on a homer in six innings.
He spoke afterward of relishing the homecoming.
The Cardinals are just homesick.
A win Wednesday with a YouTube audience is all the Cardinals can do to avoid an empty trip to California. The Cardinals have lost four consecutive games, starting with two in Oakland and continuing with two against the Dodgers, the best team in the National League. The Cardinals started the road trip in first place in the National League Central and are now likely to end it out of the wild-card lead. An 0-5 trip would also drop them closer to .500 than they've been since snacking on Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.
Against the A's, the Cardinals felt they beat themselves with walks and missed chances. Against LA, the Cardinals have just been outmatched by a superior team.
The Dodgers rumbled for eight runs in a shutout Monday.
The Dodgers put on a clinic of clean baseball Tuesday for a two-run win. Each time they got a leadoff hitter on base, they scored that leadoff hitter. When the Cardinals had a deep drive to right center that appeared to tie the game, Joc Pederson ran it down in stride. The biggest threat the Cardinals had against the Dodgers came in the eighth inning when Kolten Wong led off with a single against the shift.
He is not leading off Wednesday. That question still lingers.
Here's the lineup that will back Flaherty:
1. Dexter Fowler, CF
2. Tommy Edman, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Matt Carpenter, 3B
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Jack Flaherty, P
