PHOENIX — Once the ovations had subsided and innings after Paul Goldschmidt marked his desert homecoming with a homer, the Cardinals found their way into a game that gave them just the prep they’ll need to thrive in October.
It became a dress rehearsal for the bullpen.
The Cardinals hit four home runs at Chase Field, including Goldschmidt’s 100th at the ballpark, to take and extend a lead, but never far enough to keep the Diamondbacks completely out of reach. That task went to the relievers. A trio of righthanders, burnishing their roles for the postseason, pitched three scoreless innings to carry a lead into the ninth, where Carlos Martinez secured a 9-7 victory and his 24th save late Monday night against the Diamondbacks. Martinez bent, but didn't didn't blow the save in a turbulent ninth to relive Adam Wainwright. That snaked him his fifth win of September and put the Cardinals one win closer to a division title for October.
The Cardinals (90-67) lowered their magic number to three ahead of the second-place Brewers. With Milwaukee set to start a series in Cincinnati on Tuesday, the Cardinals lead by 3 ½ games in the National League Central.
The Cardinals have won 90 games for the first time since 2015.
No player in the National League has played more games this season than Goldschmidt and yet it wasn’t until his 156th that he played at the ballpark he called home for all of his career until this summer. More than six hours before first pitch, Goldschmidt and his family visited the field and played ball in right field. He was joined by friends and their kids for an impromptu reunion and family day. The game began with a video tribute to Goldschmidt, a six-time All-Star as a Diamondback and routinely an MVP candidate, and by the end of the third inning he had two runs scored and two RBIs.
Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning of starter Alex Young pushed the Cardinals lead to 4-1. He returned to Chase Field as its all-time leader with 99 home runs and then added his first as a visitor – his 100th ever at the ballpark. He added a single in the ninth for a two-hit game. By then, Harrison Bader’s homer in the eighth had given the Cardinals insurance – and the bullpen had given them stability.
Rookie Ryan Helsley, increasingly featured as a middle-inning flamethrower, struck out a batter and got a key double play to freeze the score 6-5 after six innings. The Cardinals continue to measure Helsley for that same role in October because of the power the righthander brings to the fourth or fifth innings. In the seventh, righthanded setup man Giovanny Gallegos, a revelation in relief this season, retired all three batters he faced. John Brebbia, the bearded the constant for the group, struck out two and pitched a perfect eighth. All three could see similar assignments in similar spots in different order in the playoffs.
Catcher Yadier Molina, the shepherd for this flock of relievers, added a sacrifice fly to his home run for three RBIs in the game. The Cardinal loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth and squeaked across enough runs to stop Martinez’s warmups, briefly. A solo homer and a walk to lead off the ninth against Brebbia brought the closer in for his fifth appearance in six games.
Back home, Goldschmidt reached home for three runs.
The stretch of success that thrust Jack Flaherty into the mix for Cy Young Award votes and hoisted the Cardinals back into contention began in August as the young starter won his first four decisions and had a 0.28 ERA. He allowed one earned run in his first 32 innings of that month and walked only eight. He was 4-0. That earned him the National League’s pitcher of the month award for August.
While Flaherty, Tuesday’s starter for the Cardinals, kept riding his dog-days dominance into September, Wainwright started his own that shared some of the results of Flaherty’s. In his first four starts of September, Wainwright was unbeaten, going 4-0, and he allowed one run in his first 27 innings along with four walks. The veteran also maxed out his contract with Monday’s start by earning a $2-million bonus for making his 30th start of the season. By reaching all of his incentives, and doing so in style, Wainwright added $8 million in bonuses to his $2-million base salary.
“The contract was one of those that worked out for both sides perfectly,” said John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations. “Whenever you go into something with shared risk, it’s nice to see both sides rewarded.”
Wainwright reached the desert with a 0.33 ERA in September.
It didn’t take long to get scorched.
The Diamondbacks bit into the Cardinals lead with a un in the second and Christian Walker’s homer in the fourth, and then things started to blister and peel on Wainwright in the fifth. A one-out walk to a pinch-hitter was prelude to four consecutive singles. Josh Rojas and Eduardo Escobar had RBI singles, and lefthanded hitter Jake Lamb lined a sacrifice fly to right field. The Cardinals stuck with Wainwright throughout the bases being loaded and then reloaded in the inning, and he struck out veteran Adam Jones to keep the Diamondbacks from more than three runs. The tying run was second base when Wainwright threw his final pitch of the game.
He allowed five runs on eight hits through five innings, but thanks to the Cardinals sticking with him for the final out of the fifth he was in line to improve to 5-0 this month.
Home runs did most of the heavy lifting to build Wainwright that lead.
Tommy Edman hit his 11th home run of the season in the first inning for the Cardinals’ first run. Goldschmidt’s two-run shot to right field came in the third inning. And in the fifth inning, Molina watched from the on-deck circle as Marcell Ozuna drove a ball to deep center field. Molina raised his arms as Ozuna’s ball carried to the wall – but not over it. With Ozuna at second and a 2-0 count, Molina extended his arms again and catapulted a homer into the left-field seats. That pushed the Cardinals out to a 6-2 lead that would erode in the fifth inning.
***
After welcome back ovation, Goldschmidt homers in his desert homecoming with Cardinals
It didn't take long for the crowd that cheered a video tribute to him and rose to its feet for an ovation as he came up for his first at-bat to see something familiar from Paul Goldschmidt.
Chase Field's all-time leader in homers hit his 100th at the ballpark in his second at-bat and helped the Cardinals build the 6-5 lead they took into the sixth inning.
Before the game, the Diamondbacks ran a highlight video that also featured B-roll from Goldschmidt's visits to local charities and at team events. And as Goldschmidt came to the plate for the first time as a visiting player at Chase Field the crowd began applauding. He doffed his batting helmet to both sides of the field.
And the took a walk.
In his first two plate appearances, Goldschmidt scored two runs.
The Cardinals opened up a 2-0 lead in the top of the first that began with Tommy Edman's 11th homer of the season. Goldschmidt scored on Yadier Molina's groundout. In the third inning, Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer for his 20th and 21st RBIs of September. He's striding closer to being the Cardinals' first 100-RBI hitter since 2012.
In the fifth, Marcell Ozuna doubled off the center-field wall and Yadier Molina hit a two-run homer that widened the Cardinals' lead.
It nearly all vanished in the bottom of the fifth.
The Diamondbacks answered with three runs and had the tying run in scoring position when Adam Wainwright was able to get the third out of the inning and final out of his start. The Cardinals' righthander allowed five runs on eight hits through five innings and left the game to the bullpen with a one-run lead.
***
9:30 p.m. update:
Paul Goldschmidt’s third-inning blast into the right-center field seats Monday night marked the 100th home run of his career at Chase Field in Phoenix.
The first 99 came as a member of the home team. Goldschmidt's two-run shot on Monday boosted the visiting Cardinals and starting pitcher Adam Wainwright to a 4-1 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Goldschmidt, who got a rousing ovation from a Chase Field crowd that is saturated with Cardinals fans, walked in the first inning after Tommy Edman’s solo homer, went to third on Marcell Ozuna’s double and scored on a Yadier Molina groundout.
***
Cardinals bring Goldschmidt back to desert riding winning streak
Having trounced their way to a four-game sweep on the north side and secured an invite to the National League playoffs, the Cardinals continue their Cubs Nation road trip with a brief stop near their rivals' spring training locale.
This entire two-city, two time zone, seven-game road trip keeps them within a short drive of a Portillo's.
For Paul Goldschmidt it's a homecoming, months in the making.
It has been more than nine months since the Cardinals and Diamondbacks completed a swap that sent Goldschmidt to the Cardinals and a package of players that included big-leaguers Carson Kelly and Luke Weaver to the Diamondbacks. All three were present earlier Monday afternoon, and some six hours before first pitch Goldschmidt was on the new Chase Field artificial turf with his family.
He returns a playoff-bound first baseman have delivered the game-winning double Sunday at Wrigley Field. Goldschmidt has 19 RBIs already in September, and his .950 OPS this month is his second-highest in a month this season.
He is among the league leaders in games played and will add to that this week as the Cardinals look to get closer to a division title.
Their magic number is four.
They can gain a half game on the Brewers with a win because Milwaukee is idle for the last time this season. They play Thursday while the Cardinals have their final off day. The Cardinals could clinch in Arizona -- as they did in 2014 -- but it would take the Brewers losing one of the next two games and the Cardinals sweeping the Diamondbacks. Or, any combination therein of wins by the Cardinals and losses by the Brewers that equal four.
The Cardinals are not playing for home field advantage in the first round of the NL playoffs. Los Angeles and Atlanta have secured that. The Dodgers have a 100 wins and the Braves have 96. The Cardinals cannot catch either.
Washington, Milwaukee, and, tagging well behind, the Cubs are dueling for the likely date in the wild-card game.
UPDATED INFO: Kolten Wong (hamstring strain) did not travel with the team to Phoenix. He returned to St. Louis. There was a chance he could start baseball activities Wednesday and do so with his teammates, but the club and Wong opted not to test his injury with the long travel and desert conditions, etc. He is still eyeing a return over the weekend.
Here's the lineup the Cardinals will throw against the D-Backs:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Paul DeJong, SS -- Has homered in consecutive games.
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright, P
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage from the first of a three-game set at Chase Field.