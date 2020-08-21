Bader back in center, as rookie Carlson gets his first breather after nine consecutive starts

His position in the field and in the lineup changed several times, but his presence never did.
The only Cardinals player to see every inning of every outing on their five-day, eight-game visit to Chicago was rookie Dylan Carlson, who made his major-league debut one day, stole his first big-league base a few days later, and had more than 30 plate appearances by the end of six days.
He didn't join the team until the season was, technically, three weeks old and yet he is already seventh on the team in plate appearances.
What he's done with them is deceiving.
Carlson is four-for-31 to start his career with a slash line that reads .129/.182/.161. He has nine strikeouts and only one extra-base hit, a double. What those numbers don't show is how he was the first Cardinal to barrel a baseball (now a metric, trust me) since their return from quarantine, and seven of his hardest hit baseballs have gone for outs. He hit a ball against the White Sox that has an expected average greater than .820 -- meaning that 82 percent of the time someone hits that ball they'll have a hit. And it was caught.
He had another liner that had an expected average of .540.
It too was caught.
Carlson has run into some bad luck and some great scouting reporters. Against the Cubs, shortstop Javy Baez had him read cold and a hard groundball up the middle that would have scored two runs was instead a forceout at home plate. Just another groundout. What's true in the field about how well teams seem to know the rookie is true at the plate. Fewer than a third of the pitches Carlson has seen in his young career have been fastballs.
And, so, a week into his big league career, he gets a break.
Harrison Bader is back off the bench and into center field as the Cardinals continue their series against Cincinnati on Thursday night at Busch Stadium.
Dakota Hudson draws the start.
The sinkerballer pitched four innings and allowed one run on two hits against the Sox in a game the Cardinals eventually lost. He threw 55 pitches is on target to get closer toward 80 pitches Thursday. That will largely depend on how laborious the innings get. The Cardinals have been conservative with pitchers when they have an inning bloat on them -- either by walks or errors or rallies that cause that pitch count to climb past 30. Hudson has the pitch to get quick outs and have the fuel-efficient innings that allowed Adam Wainwright to pitch through seven innings Thursday.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Matt Carpenter, 3B
5. Brad Miller, DH
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Yadier Molina, C
9. Harrison Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
REDS LINEUP:
1. Joey Votto 1B
2. Nick Castellanos RF
3. Jesse Winker LF
4. Eugenio Suarez 3B
5. Mike Moustakas 2B
6. Shogo Akiyama CF
7. Josh VanMeter DH
8. Freddy Galvis SS
9. Tucker Barnhart C
Starting pitcher: Anthony DeSclafani, RHP
Check back throughout the evening here for notes and such from Busch Stadium, where the Post-Dispatch has three writers covering the game and all the news and action that might spill out of it, including this blog.
