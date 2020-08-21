Bader back in center, as rookie Carlson gets his first breather after nine consecutive starts

His position in the field and in the lineup changed several times, but his presence never did.

The only Cardinals player to see every inning of every outing on their five-day, eight-game visit to Chicago was rookie Dylan Carlson, who made his major-league debut one day, stole his first big-league base a few days later, and had more than 30 plate appearances by the end of six days.

He didn't join the team until the season was, technically, three weeks old and yet he is already seventh on the team in plate appearances.

What he's done with them is deceiving.

Carlson is four-for-31 to start his career with a slash line that reads .129/.182/.161. He has nine strikeouts and only one extra-base hit, a double. What those numbers don't show is how he was the first Cardinal to barrel a baseball (now a metric, trust me) since their return from quarantine, and seven of his hardest hit baseballs have gone for outs. He hit a ball against the White Sox that has an expected average greater than .820 -- meaning that 82 percent of the time someone hits that ball they'll have a hit. And it was caught.

He had another liner that had an expected average of .540.

It too was caught.