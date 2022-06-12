Bader back in starting lineup, as promised after benching, to help Cardinals go for sweep

As he explained why center fielder Harrison Bader was removed from Saturday's game before the drama of late rally and walk-off win, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol stressed that Bader understood the reason, they had good chat about it, and Bader would be back in the lineup Sunday.

That he is.

Who isn't hints at the pre-planning for Tuesday's broilers.

As temperatures are expected to crescendo toward 100 degrees or hotter Tuesday, the Cardinals will host Pittsburgh for a day-night doubleheader. The planning for those games and the lineups and players needed to get through 18 innings of baseball (at least) on the hottest day of the season (so far) begins apparently Sunday.

Paul Goldschmidt, fresh off the end of his 46-game streak of reaching base safely, gets breather. Dylan Carlson does, too.

It's possible Tyler O'Neill and Nolan Arenado will be fitted for a breather as early as Monday in order to set up a way for Goldschmidt and Arenado to play both games of the doubleheader.

Tommy Edman figures to get a break, sometime.

The bounce-around fielder and all-around contributor to the Cardinals so far this season, had his first career walk-off RBI on Saturday and came on the comet tail of a walk-off home run. Edman has remained one of the team's leaders in Wins Above Replacement while playing shortstop and second base, and while he appears on the All-Star ballot at shortstop it's entirely possible he'll get selected as a utility player for the Midsummer Classic if he maintains his current performance.

He is at his usual position (leadoff) and at shortstop as the Cardinals go for a sweep of last-place Cincinnati.

The Cardinals have used the series vs. the Reds vault into first place in the National League Central. As Milwaukee lost again in Washington, D.C., the Cardinals improved to 1 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers.

Cincinnati's starters, Graham Ashcraft, has a 1.14 ERA in four games this season, and he's yet to lose a decision. He has only 13 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings, but he keeps baserunners to minimum with pitches, all of which leave his hand with above-average velocity.

Ashcraft has a fastball that averages nearly 98 mph, and he has a cutter that has the same average. He drops a changeup in there at 90 mph, and the slider is close to that. The mix of movement is how he limits trouble.

But it also plays into the Cardinals choosing a right-handed leaning lineup.

Right-handed batters are hitting .242 against Ashcraft this season, compared to left-handed hitters who are batting .135. Right-handed batters do have the curious split of a higher on-base percentage (.324) than slugging percentage (.303). Lefties are slugging only .212 against him this season in the majors. It's worth noting that in the minors, the averages were reversed in fewer innings. Lefties hit .270 against him in the minors this season, and right-handed hit .212 at the Triple-A level.

Enough prelude. Here are the lineups.

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Nolan Gorman, 2B

3. Tyler O'Neill, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Brendan Donovan, RF

6. Juan Yepez, 1B

7. Albert Pujols, DH

8. Harrison Bader, CF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Dakota Hudson, RHP

REDS

1. Nick Senzel, CF

2. Brandon Drury, 3B

3. Tommy Pham, DH

4. Joey Votto, 1B

5. Kyle Farmer, SS

6. Matt Reynolds, 2B

7. T. J. Friedl, LF

8. Aristides Aquino, RF

9. Aramis Garcia, C

P: Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Check back throughout the afternoon here at StlToday.com for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. There will also be expanded coverage online Sunday night, while you're watching the Tony Awards perhaps, and also in the pages of Monday's Post-Dispatch.

