Bader gets bumped to leadoff spot as Cardinals play Mets
Cardinals take on Marlins in second spring training game

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) loses his hat after making a catch in right center field during the second inning of a preseason MLB baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The teams agreed to play a shortened seven inning game. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—Harrison Bader, a .360 batter against lefthanded pitching last season, albeit in just 25 at-bats, will move up to the leadoff spot Sunday when the Cardinals face New York Mets lefthanded pitcher David Peterson in an exhibition.

The highlight of the day likely will be the return of Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks, who will be making his Grapefruit League debut, not having pitched since June, 2019, when he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Carlos Martinez will pitch for the Cardinals and be the first Cardinals pitcher to bat this spring, even though the Mets have chosen to use the designated hitter in the game.

Besides the club facing a lefthanded pitcher, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he had moved Bader to the top of the order because some regulars are staying behind in Jupiter, Florida, and that Bader, who had been sidelined a week with a sore right forearm, hadn’t had as many at-bats as most of them. Hitting first will afford him to get at least three on Sunday.

Bader is known for his aggressive style of hitting but Shildt didn't necessarily find that to be the case against righthanded pitching. Shildt said he appreciated that Bader’s swing had become more compact but “we need him to be a little more aggressive in the (strike) zone against righties and maybe a little less picky. It’s more about approach then actual swing.

“He was taking too many pitches in the strike zone against righthanded pitchers.”

Jake Woodford and impressive non-roster pitcher Tommy Parsons also are slated to pitch Sunday for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have not released their entire lineup yet but the Mets will have newly acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor in their lineup against the Cardinals for the first time this spring.

