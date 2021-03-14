Bader gets bumped to leadoff spot as Cardinals play Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—Harrison Bader, a .360 batter against lefthanded pitching last season, albeit in just 25 at-bats, will move up to the leadoff spot Sunday when the Cardinals face New York Mets lefthanded pitcher David Peterson in an exhibition.

The highlight of the day likely will be the return of Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks, who will be making his Grapefruit League debut, not having pitched since June, 2019, when he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Carlos Martinez will pitch for the Cardinals and be the first Cardinals pitcher to bat this spring, even though the Mets have chosen to use the designated hitter in the game.

Besides the club facing a lefthanded pitcher, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said he had moved Bader to the top of the order because some regulars are staying behind in Jupiter, Florida, and that Bader, who had been sidelined a week with a sore right forearm, hadn’t had as many at-bats as most of them. Hitting first will afford him to get at least three on Sunday.