Bader, O'Neill out of Cardinals' lineup but it has no contractual meaning

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals outfielders Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill were out of the lineup Tuesday on the day of the deadline for salary arbitration filings. But manager Oliver Marmol said that their potential anxiety had nothing to do with either not playing and said both would be in the lineup on Wednesday at West Palm Beach, Florida.

Marmol, speaking before batting practice for the game with the Miami Marlins, said, “Both Bader and O’Neill got some extra stuff done in the morning. They’ll get some extra swings when we’re done here and then both take the game off.”

Dakota Hudson, who missed most of last season after having Tommy John elbow surgery the September before, will make his first start of the spring and be backed up by Jake Woodford, who also is angling for a starter’s role. Marmol said the two might “piggy-back” another time if it works but by the time both leave camp they should be “stretched out” the same as the other starters as in five innings or 90 pitches.

Juan Yepez, who played a lot at first base on Monday night, will be the designated hitter Tuesday. “I’m not worried so much about whether he hits a homer or a double but how he responds pitch to pitch, making adjustments within the at-bat and at-bat to at-bat,” said Marmol.

“Up this point, he’s carried himself really well. He’s going to be able to contribute at some point on the big-league club. I want to see how he carries himself when he struggles through some things.”

Yepez, who was the minor league organization’s player of the year for last season, also will see some time in the outfielder “sooner than later,” said Marmol. The same is already holding true for infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan, who has been at third base and right field and will be starting in left field Tuesday.

But, for the moment, Yepez’s focus will be a first base. Marmol said he had a discussion with the burly rookie the day before about how important it was that Yepez was good enough at the first base bag to enable Marmol to give veteran Paul Goldschmidt a day off from the field and employ him as a DH or just give Goldschmidt a day off totally.

“We’re going to have to trust (Yepez) at first base and in the outfield and defensively. He understands that and he’s working at it,” said Marmol.

Wainwright in line for opening day

Adam Wainwright, who will pitch on Wednesday at West Palm Beach in a rematch with Houston’s Justin Verlander, next will pitch five days later on Monday and five days later on Saturday, April 2. Five days after that is April 7 in St. Louis.

“Does that line up for our opening day?” Marmol said, as if he didn’t know.

“The math lines up for if that needs to be our option. . . we’re able to do it,” Marmol said.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Dylan Carlson rf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Paul DeJong ss

6. Andrew Knizner c

7. Juan Yepez 1b

8. Brendan Donovan lf

9. Alec Burleson rf

RH Dakota Hudson p

Miami lineup

1. Jazz Chisholm 2b

2. Lewin Diaz dh

3. Avisail Garcia rf

4. Jesus Aguilar 1b

5. Miguel Rojas ss

6. Williams Astudillo 3b

7. Jesus Sanchez cf

8. Payton Henry c

9. Bryan de la Cruz lf

LH Jesus Luzardo p

