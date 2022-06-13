Bader out of lineup and Arenado will DH for Cardinals against Pirates

With the temperature in the high 90s, the Cardinals are taking two regulars off their defensive feet Monday night at Busch Stadium. Third baseman Nolan Arenado will serve as the designated hitter against Pittsburgh while center fielder Harrison Bader will sit entirely.

Brendan Donovan will be at third base behind rookie starter Zack Thompson and Dylan Carlson will be in center field, with Juan Yepez in right field against Pittsburgh right-hander Mitch Keller. Bader is nothing for seven against Keller.

Thompson, the Cardinals’ top draft pick in 2019, hasn’t pitched in 10 days, since he gained a four-inning save in his big-league debut on June 3 in Chicago. At Class AAA Memphis, the 24-year-old was 3-4 with a 4.50 earned run average in 12 games, 11 of them starts.

Keller, who pitched six hitless innings against the Cardinals in 2020, is 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA against the Cardinals in five starts.

The Cardinals are 5-1 against Pittsburgh in two series here this year before this four-game series, which includes a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman ss

2. Nolan Gorman 2b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Nolan Arenado dh

5. Tyler O’Neill lf

6. Brendan Donovan 3b

7. Juan Yepez rf

8. Dylan Carlson cf

9. Andrew Knizner c

LH Zack Thompson p

Pittsburgh lineup

1. Tucupita Marcano lf

2. Bryan Reynolds cf

3. Ke’Bryan Hayes 3b

4. Michael Chavis 1b

5. Daniel Vogelbach dh

6. Diego Castillo ss

7. Jack Suwinski rf

8. Tyler Heineman c

9. Yu Chang 2b

RH Mitch Keller p

