After a productive return to the Cardinals on Tuesday, Harrison Bader will remain in center field tonight to face Milwaukee at Busch Stadium.
Bader tripled, walked three times, scored two runs and made two diving catches in the 9-4 win. He will hit No. 8 again.
Matt Carpenter returns to third base with Tommy Edman taking a seat, and Kolten Wong — who is slashing .347/.429/.469 in August — moves up the order to No. 2.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright, P
BREWERS LINEUP:
1. Lorenzo Cain, CF
2. Yasmani Grandal, C
3. Christian Yelich, RF
4. Keston Hiura, 2B
5. Mike Moustakas, 3B
6. Ryan Braun, LF
7. Eric Thames, 1B
