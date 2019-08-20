Righthander Michael Wacha, who has pitched well against the Milwaukee Brewers this season, gets the start Tuesday night in the middle game of the three-game set at Busch Stadium.
Wacha, who's 6-6 with a 5.54 ERA this season, has a 2.25 ERA over two games against the Milwaukee this season.
"Michael is doing what we expect Michael to do what he's historically done, which is keep the ball down, command his pitches and get some life on his ball,'' manager Mike Shildt said. "His velocity has been relative to what he's always been. He had a little more velocity in LA, a little more time off, that makes sense. He was 92 or 94 with some downhill plane, which created a lot of ground balls over in Cincinnati. And he had that signature changeup working. It was down and looks like a fastball coming out of his hand and he had the ability to use the cutter.
"When he's doing that, he's a tough at-bat."
bThe Brewers will counter with lefthander Gio Gonzalez, who's 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA this season. Gonzalez has struggled lately, throwing five or fewer innings in each of his last three starts. The veteran has pitched into the seventh just once in 11 starts with Milwaukee this season.
The Cardinals, who've won eight of 10, welcome center fielder Harrison Bader back into the lineup on Tuesday. Recalled from Memphis after Monday's game, he's batting eighth tonight.
BADER RETURNS AFTER MEMPHIS STINT
Harrison Bader, who played in 90 games with the Cardinals to start the season, is back in center after being recalled after a stint with AAA Memphis. In 16 games with the Redbirds, the 25-year-old Bader hit .317 (20 for 63) with seven homers, and 15 RBIs.
He leads the Cardinals with seven outfield assists and was hitting .195 (43 for 221) with six homers and 19 RBIs at the time of his demotion.
To make room on the roster, the Cardinals optioned outfielder Randy Arozarena back to Memphis. Arozarena, 24, went two for eight in three games with the Cardinals. Splitting time between AAA Memphis and AA Springfield this season, Arozarena hit .349 with 10 homers and 42 RBIs in 80 games this season.
"Happy to be back and looking forward to contributing and doing what I can to help,'' Bader said prior to Tuesday's game. "Kind of regrouping, hitting the reset button.... I feel really good. Able to get in some good work down there and looking to contribute up here now.
"The time I was there, trying not to peak at your phone for scores and what not. Just remaining present was my main objective down there and I thought I did a good job. Very proud of myself, but it's in the past and now I'm looking forward to going out there and getting after it. I'm here to play and I'm excited about it."
Manager Mike Shildt is happy about Bader's return.
"Had a great start to the season and had some issues with consistency,'' Shildt said. "Took the assignment to Memphis as a real professional, with a good attitude and more than did his part to earn the opportunity to come back and play.
"After being here almost two years, no one enjoys having to go back and work on something. But he did it with a good attitude and the right mindset and determination, which I appreciate very much. And he did something about it."
In Memphis, Bader got a chance to work with hitting coach Jobel Jimenez, who has since been promoted to St. Louis, where he's now the assistant hitting coach.
"I talked with Jobel _ he knows my swing, I've known him since A ball _ and just having that open dialogue and getting in some early work there really helped me moving forward,'' Bader said. "Helped propel me forward and got to a point where something clicked. Just going to do everything I can to keep that rolling here.
"The situation down there was great. Great coaching staff, a lot of great players there who are very supportive."
Bader continued: "I didn't go (to Memphis) thinking I'd be back in two weeks, three weeks, a month. That wasn't my approach to the whole situation. It was just a matter of when my next at-bat was going to be and the preparation I do for that and continuing to get at-bats on a daily basis, which was a nice feeling.
"Obviously, prior to whatever happened, I wasn't getting consistent at-bats here to kind of get rolling and get some confidence. You have to earn your way, regardless of where you're at.... Just another challenge and I'm proud of the work I did down there.
"It's the same game. I'm just a little sharper, if you will. Just looking forward to playing. It's going to feel great, obviously, to put a Cardinals' uniform back on. Even though it was 20 days, I missed every second of it."
Bader added: "I'm just happy to be back and ready to unleash what I've got."
Shildt is making no promises about playing time.
“Listen, we've go guys who are playing well, so I don't want to get the cart before the horse,” the manager said. “He's earned his opportunity to come back.... I think what you'll see and continue to see is opportunities being based, not production every night, but what's giving us the best chance to win baseball games”
Shilt later added: “Every day, you look and figure out what's the best opportunity for us to succeed, that makes the most sense for the greater good offensively, defensively, guys getting rest, matchups... So that's what were doing on a daily basis and clearly, there's going to be some fluidity to it. The good news is we have those different parts to plug in to give us the best opportunity for us to compete.”
INJURY UPDATES
Shildt provided the following updates:
Tyler O'Neill: "Looks like Tyler is going to able to go out, hopefully tomorrow, and get started again in Memphis. We don't feel its a two- or three-day thing. He needs some at-bats and we'll take inventory as it goes."
Jose Martinez: "Probably three to five days away. He and Tyler worked out there today with Willie (McGee) in the outfield."
Tonight's lineups:
CARDINALS
Dexter Fowler, RF
Tommy Edman, 3B
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Marcell Ozuna, LF
Paul DeJong, SS
Yadier Molina, C
Kolten Wong, 2B
Harrison Bader, CF
Michael Wacha, P
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Lorenzo Cain, CF
Yasmani Grandal, C
Christian Yelich, RF
Keston Hiura, 2B
Ryan Braun, LF
Eric Thames, 1B
Hernan Perez, 3B
Orlando Arcia, SS
Gio Gonzalez, P