Bader scratched, feeling 'light-headed'; Walsh optioned to Memphis by Cardinals

PITTSBURGH— Center fielder Harrison Bader was a late scratch Saturday from the Cardinals' lineup with the training staff reporting that Bader felt "light-headed," on a hot night here.

Corey Dickerson replaced Bader in the ninth spot in the order and played left field with Dylan Carlson moving to center and Juan Yepez to right.

To make room for Saturday starter Matthew Liberatore on the Cardinals' 26-man roster, the club optioned right-handed reliever Jake Walsh to Class AAA Memphis. In a corresponding move the Cardinals designated for assignment right-hander T. J. Zeuch, who had been on the 40-man roster and at Memphis.

Left-hander Liberatore, who will take Zeuch's 40-man spot, was 3-3 with a 3.83 earned run average at Memphis and ranked third among Class AAA pitchers in strikeouts with 45. A former No. 1 draft pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018, Liberatore will become the first Cardinals pitcher to make his debut in a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates since Alan Benes in 1995 and the first left-hander to do so since Ray Sadecki in 1960.

Liberatore, 22, will wear No. 52, the number left-handed rookie Bud Smith wore when he pitched the Cardinals' last no-hitter in 2001. .

Walsh had been impressive after his call-up but had run into command issues in his recent outings and left with an 0-1 record and 13.50 ERA in 2 2/3 innings. Zeuch was Memphis' opening-day starter but was 0-4 with an 11.64 ERA and had given up 39 hits in 19 2/3 innings.

Nolan Gorman, who got his first major-league hit in his first at-bat on Friday, is sitting out this start. Gorman has been much more productive against right-handed pitchers this season, and with left-hander Jose Quintana starting for the Pirates, right-handed-batting Edmundo Sosa will be at shortstop and Tommy Edman will move back to second base.

Cardinals lineup

(revised)

1.Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Albert Pujols dh

5. Juan Yepez rf

6. Dylan Carlson cf

7. Yadier Molina c

8. Edmundo Sosa ss

9. Corey Dickerson lf

LH Matthew Liberatore p

Pittsburgh lineup

1. Ke'Bryan Hayes 3b

2. Bryan Reynolds cf

3. Michael Chavis 1b

4. Ben Gamel lf

5. Domingo Castillo 2b

6. Yoshi Tsutsugo dh

7. Rodolfo Castro ss

8. Michael Perez c

9. Jack Suwinski rf

LH Jose Quintana p

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.