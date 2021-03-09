Bader still out of Cardinals' lineup but expected to play Wednesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—Preaching caution, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is giving center fielder Harrison Bader (forearm soreness) one more day off Tuesday. But, after a week to take care of his arm, Bader is scheduled to be back in Wednesday’s lineup at West Palm Beach, Florida against the Washington Nationals.
“No blips,” said Shildt. “Everything is moving forward. Sometimes you give guys an extra day just to be super cautious, so he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow.”
On Tuesday, Carlos Martinez will start here against the New York Mets, with Alex Reyes among those coming out of the bullpen. Shildt, asked if it was possible that Reyes might get a start this spring, admitted that it was. But it appears Reyes’ best shot at that surrounds the recovery of righthander Miles Mikolas, who is set to throw a bullpen session Wednesday in Jupiter, Florida, at the Cardinals’ camp.
There will be plenty of pitching activity on Wednesday at West Palm Beach. Not only will opening starter Jack Flaherty oppose the Washington Nationals in the regularly scheduled game, but reliever Jordan Hicks will face hitters from another team for the first time since June 22, 2019 when he pitches in a morning “B” game along with prospective starter John Gant and swingman Jake Woodford.
For the game here with the Mets, Shildt has brought only one player officially classified as a regular in catcher Yadier Molina, who will handle Martinez and likely Reyes before departing. Utilityman Matt Carpenter will lead off and play second base as he searches for his first hit of the spring after 11 hitless at-bats.
Martinez retired only three of 10 hitters in his first outing on Thursday at West Palm Beach against Houston. “I saw a guy whose stuff was good but he had trouble corralling it,” said Shildt. “We’re looking for the same kind of stuff with more consistency in the strike zone. I expect him to be just a little sharper but his stuff was there.”
Martinez’s first inning was “rolled over (he came out of the game before the inning was done and then returned for the next inning),” just as every Cardinals starter but Adam Wainwright has experienced this spring. Shildt joked that “at some point we’re going to have to reduce our camp. As effectively as ‘roll-over’ has been, we’re going to have to send him out of camp.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Matt Carpenter 2b
2. Nolan Gorman 3b
3. Yadier Molina c
4. Austin Dean lf
5. Justin Williams rf
6. Andrew Knizner dh
7. Edmundo Sosa ss
8. Evan Mendoza 1b
9. Scott Hurst cf
RH Carlos Martinez p
New York lineup