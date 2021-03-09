Bader still out of Cardinals' lineup but expected to play Wednesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—Preaching caution, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is giving center fielder Harrison Bader (forearm soreness) one more day off Tuesday. But, after a week to take care of his arm, Bader is scheduled to be back in Wednesday’s lineup at West Palm Beach, Florida against the Washington Nationals.

“No blips,” said Shildt. “Everything is moving forward. Sometimes you give guys an extra day just to be super cautious, so he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow.”

On Tuesday, Carlos Martinez will start here against the New York Mets, with Alex Reyes among those coming out of the bullpen. Shildt, asked if it was possible that Reyes might get a start this spring, admitted that it was. But it appears Reyes’ best shot at that surrounds the recovery of righthander Miles Mikolas, who is set to throw a bullpen session Wednesday in Jupiter, Florida, at the Cardinals’ camp.

There will be plenty of pitching activity on Wednesday at West Palm Beach. Not only will opening starter Jack Flaherty oppose the Washington Nationals in the regularly scheduled game, but reliever Jordan Hicks will face hitters from another team for the first time since June 22, 2019 when he pitches in a morning “B” game along with prospective starter John Gant and swingman Jake Woodford.