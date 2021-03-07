Bader still out of Cardinals' lineup with forearm soreness

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, who has been out of the lineup for several days with right forearm soreness, will be out a bit longer, manager Mike Shildt said before Sunday’s exhibition game here with the Houston Astros. But Shildt said Bader, who continues to hit at the complex, could be ready to play by Tuesday and his absence Sunday gives the Cardinals a look in center field at Lane Thomas, who is hitting .500 so far this spring.

“In the regular season, (Bader) would be in there more than likely,” Shildt said. “The imaging doesn’t show any concern whatsoever.

“I wouldn’t even call it a setback. It’s not been an issue when he’s hitting.”

Adam Wainwright, who retired all six men he faced in his first spring start on Tuesday, will face Houston. Kwang Hyun Kim will oppose the Miami Marlins here on Monday.

All the regulars except Bader are in Sunday’s lineup after an off day, with Tommy Edman as the designated hitter and Matt Carpenter at second base.

Before Sunday’s game, righthander Miles Mikolas, who has had some shoulder soreness after a recent throwing sessions, was slated to throw a bullpen session. Mikolas had forearm flexor tendon surgery last summer.