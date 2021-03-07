Bader still out of Cardinals' lineup with forearm soreness

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, who has been out of the lineup for several days with right forearm soreness, will be out a bit longer, manager Mike Shildt said before Sunday’s exhibition game here with the Houston Astros. But Shildt said Bader, who continues to hit at the complex, could be ready to play by Tuesday and his absence Sunday gives the Cardinals a look in center field at Lane Thomas, who is hitting .500 so far this spring.
“In the regular season, (Bader) would be in there more than likely,” Shildt said. “The imaging doesn’t show any concern whatsoever.
“I wouldn’t even call it a setback. It’s not been an issue when he’s hitting.”
Adam Wainwright, who retired all six men he faced in his first spring start on Tuesday, will face Houston. Kwang Hyun Kim will oppose the Miami Marlins here on Monday.
All the regulars except Bader are in Sunday’s lineup after an off day, with Tommy Edman as the designated hitter and Matt Carpenter at second base.
Before Sunday’s game, righthander Miles Mikolas, who has had some shoulder soreness after a recent throwing sessions, was slated to throw a bullpen session. Mikolas had forearm flexor tendon surgery last summer.
“We expect him to be able to go through it and clearly be pain-free,” said Shildt. “More importantly, is the follow-up tomorrow.
“The tell-tale will be how he’s able to play catch tomorrrow.”
Shildt said the shoulder issue was “nothing structurally that anybody could find. So I think that’s probably a pretty normal thing to have happen. He needs to get that (shoulder) back up to full strength as well.”
The game Sunday marked the second week of games for the Cardinals, who are 1-2-2 and Shildt said he was quite pleased by the work and execution. “We’ve seen a lot of good things translate into the games,” said Shildt. “We’re super-excited about the way things are going and the way everybody’s participating in camp.”
The next participation for reliever Jordan Hicks, who hasn’t pitched since 2019 after Tommy John elbow surgery, will be a controlled throwing session in either a “B” game or a simulated game later this week before he takes part in a game at the stadium. But Shildt said, “He’s on track for the season.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman dh
2. Paul DeJong ss
3. Paul Goldschmidt1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Matt Carpenter 2b
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dylan Carlson rf