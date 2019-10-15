Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals v. Washington Nationals in NLCS Game 1

St. Louis Cardinal outfielder Harrison Bader takes batting practice on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, before Game 1 of the NLCS at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

WASHINGTON — Mike Shildt’s patience has evaporated — at least in regard to his regular lineup.

With his Cardinals not having been able to score an earned run, and only two runs overall, in the first three games of the National League Championship Series. Shildt has revamped his lineup to the point he is using a batting order he hasn’t employed all season for Tuesday night's fourth game. 

For you Harrison Bader fans, the speedy, energetic, offensively challenged center fielder is hitting seventh in his first start of the series against Washington lefthander Patrick Corbin.  Dexter Fowler isn’t hitting anywhere in the lineup and he isn’t hitting anyway. He is hitless in the series and two for 33 (.061) in the postseason.

Bader was one for three with a stolen base against Corbin on Sept. 17 when the latter beat the Cardinals 6-2 and Shildt is hoping the Cardinals can steal their way to a couple of runs against a Nationals team which does not defend the running game well.

For his career, Bader is three for eight with a home run off Corbin. Fowler is a .316 career batsman against Corbin but Shildt is shelving that data.

Tommy Edman, also hitless in the series and who has fanned twice and walked against Corbin, will lead off, followed by Jose Martinez in right field.

Paul Goldschmidt, Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina are next, as is customary. Paul DeJong, who made some better contact on Monday in an 8-1 Cardinals loss, has been rescued from the depths of hitting eighth and will bat sixth.

Lefthanded-batting Kolten Wong, hitless in the series and against Corbin (nothing for five) will hit eighth behind Bader, with Dakota Hudson pitching.

Martinez’s start will be his second in succession after he had two of the Cardinals’ seven hits on Monday. He did not have a fielding chance in right field.

A Washington win would send the Nationals to their first World Series in franchise history (Montreal/Washington) in 51 seasons. A Cardinals win would create a Game 5 on Wednesday with Miles Mikolas likely opposing the Nats' Anibal Sanchez. 

CARDINALS LINEUP

1. Tommy Edman 3b

2. Jose Martinez rf

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Marcell Ozuna lf

5. Yadier Molina c

6. Paul DeJong ss

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Kolten Wong 2b

9. Dakota Hudson p

WASHINGTON LINEUP 

1. Trea Turner ss

2. Adam Eaton rf

3. Anthony Rendon 3b

4. Juan Soto lf 

5. Howie Kendrick 2b

6. Ryan Zimmerman 1b

7. Victor Robles cf

8. Yan Gomes c

9. Patrick Corbin p 

