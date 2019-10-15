Subscribe for 99¢
WASHINGTON —Mike Shildt’s patience has evaporated — at least in regard to his regular lineup.

With his Cardinals not having been able to score an earned run, and only two runs overall, in the first three games of the National League Championship Series. Shildt has revamped his lineup to the point he is using a batting order he hasn’t employed all season for Tuesday night's fourth game.

“We have to recognize we’ve got to do something different, give it a different look and see what we can do,” said Shildt said Tuesday evening.

For you Harrison Bader fans, the speedy, energetic, offensively challenged center fielder is hitting seventh in his first start of the series against Washington lefthander Patrick Corbin. Dexter Fowler isn’t hitting anywhere in the lineup and he isn’t hitting anyway. He is hitless in the series and two for 33 (.061) in the postseason.

Bader was one for three with a stolen base against Corbin on Sept. 17 when the latter beat the Cardinals 6-2 and Shildt is hoping the Cardinals can steal their way to a couple of runs against a Nationals team which does not defend the running game well.

For his career, Bader is three for eight with a home run off Corbin. Fowler is a .316 career batsman against Corbin but Shildt is shelving that data.

Tommy Edman, also hitless in the series and who has fanned twice and walked against Corbin, will lead off, followed by Jose Martinez in right field.

“We feel comfortable that ‘Eddie’ can spark us and ‘Josie’ and just ride from there," Shildt said. 

Paul Goldschmidt, Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina are next, as is customary. Paul DeJong, who made some better contact on Monday in an 8-1 Cardinals loss, has been rescued from the depths of hitting eighth and will bat sixth.

Lefthanded-batting Kolten Wong, hitless in the series and against Corbin (nothing for five) will hit eighth behind Bader, with Dakota Hudson pitching.

Shildt said that part of the lineup re-configuration had to deal with a lefthander pitching. “The other factor was in just not being able to do anything to scratch any runs across,” he said.

Martinez’s start will be his second in succession after he had two of the Cardinals’ seven hits on Monday. He did not have a fielding chance in right field.

A Washington win would send the Nationals to their first World Series in franchise history (Montreal/Washington) in 51 seasons. A Cardinals win would create a Game 5 on Wednesday with Miles Mikolas opposing the Nats' Anibal Sanchez.

“I can’t wait to get there,” said Shildt. “We’ve got to force (Sanchez) to repeat what he did, which was pretty special and will be pretty challenging for him to do.”

The last time the Cardinals were down 3-0 in a four-game series was in  the 2004 World Series in which they were swept by Boston and never had a lead.

But Shildt said, “There’s no question that we’ll step up to this challenge. I think you live longer being an optimist, and just better.

“Aside from that, optimism steams from this team’s work. It’s not eyewash. We got here for a reason. This is a team that’s always believed in itself and will continue to do that.

“We have a point of reference in winning four straight in Chicago,” said Shildt. “People talk about history. We hadn’t done that (in one series) since 1921 in this historic franchise and did it fairly recently.”

If and when the Cardinals take a lead, Shildt said, “That spark can lead to a big fire.”

WACHA THROWS AGAIN

In what could have been his final act in a Cardinals uniform, righthander Michael Wacha, who is not on the playoff roster after suffering a shoulder strain late in the season, threw a simulated game of two innings and 40 pitches Tuesday afternoon. Facing Tyler O’Neill (also not on the roster) and Yairo Munoz, who hasn’t played, Wacha was sharp.

“He looked really good," Shildt said. "The hitters were even more complimentary about how (the ball) was coming out, the movement, the crispness.

“He looked like Michael Wacha and that’s a real positive.”

Wacha can be a free agent after the season and almost certainly will not be re-signed. He could be added to the roster in the unlikely event the Cardinals make the World Series. 

CARDINALS LINEUP

1. Tommy Edman 3b

2. Jose Martinez rf

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Marcell Ozuna lf

5. Yadier Molina c

6. Paul DeJong ss

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Kolten Wong 2b

9. Dakota Hudson p

WASHINGTON LINEUP 

1. Trea Turner ss

2. Adam Eaton rf

3. Anthony Rendon 3b

4. Juan Soto lf 

5. Howie Kendrick 2b

6. Ryan Zimmerman 1b

7. Victor Robles cf

8. Yan Gomes c

9. Patrick Corbin p 

