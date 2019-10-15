WASHINGTON —Mike Shildt’s patience has evaporated — at least in regard to his regular lineup.
With his Cardinals not having been able to score an earned run, and only two runs overall, in the first three games of the National League Championship Series. Shildt has revamped his lineup to the point he is using a batting order he hasn’t employed all season for Tuesday night's fourth game.
“We have to recognize we’ve got to do something different, give it a different look and see what we can do,” said Shildt said Tuesday evening.
For you Harrison Bader fans, the speedy, energetic, offensively challenged center fielder is hitting seventh in his first start of the series against Washington lefthander Patrick Corbin. Dexter Fowler isn’t hitting anywhere in the lineup and he isn’t hitting anyway. He is hitless in the series and two for 33 (.061) in the postseason.
Bader was one for three with a stolen base against Corbin on Sept. 17 when the latter beat the Cardinals 6-2 and Shildt is hoping the Cardinals can steal their way to a couple of runs against a Nationals team which does not defend the running game well.
For his career, Bader is three for eight with a home run off Corbin. Fowler is a .316 career batsman against Corbin but Shildt is shelving that data.
Tommy Edman, also hitless in the series and who has fanned twice and walked against Corbin, will lead off, followed by Jose Martinez in right field.
“We feel comfortable that ‘Eddie’ can spark us and ‘Josie’ and just ride from there," Shildt said.
Paul Goldschmidt, Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina are next, as is customary. Paul DeJong, who made some better contact on Monday in an 8-1 Cardinals loss, has been rescued from the depths of hitting eighth and will bat sixth.
Lefthanded-batting Kolten Wong, hitless in the series and against Corbin (nothing for five) will hit eighth behind Bader, with Dakota Hudson pitching.
Shildt said that part of the lineup re-configuration had to deal with a lefthander pitching. “The other factor was in just not being able to do anything to scratch any runs across,” he said.
Martinez’s start will be his second in succession after he had two of the Cardinals’ seven hits on Monday. He did not have a fielding chance in right field.
A Washington win would send the Nationals to their first World Series in franchise history (Montreal/Washington) in 51 seasons. A Cardinals win would create a Game 5 on Wednesday with Miles Mikolas opposing the Nats' Anibal Sanchez.
“I can’t wait to get there,” said Shildt. “We’ve got to force (Sanchez) to repeat what he did, which was pretty special and will be pretty challenging for him to do.”
The last time the Cardinals were down 3-0 in a four-game series was in the 2004 World Series in which they were swept by Boston and never had a lead.
But Shildt said, “There’s no question that we’ll step up to this challenge. I think you live longer being an optimist, and just better.
“Aside from that, optimism steams from this team’s work. It’s not eyewash. We got here for a reason. This is a team that’s always believed in itself and will continue to do that.
“We have a point of reference in winning four straight in Chicago,” said Shildt. “People talk about history. We hadn’t done that (in one series) since 1921 in this historic franchise and did it fairly recently.”
If and when the Cardinals take a lead, Shildt said, “That spark can lead to a big fire.”
In what could have been his final act in a Cardinals uniform, righthander Michael Wacha, who is not on the playoff roster after suffering a shoulder strain late in the season, threw a simulated game of two innings and 40 pitches Tuesday afternoon. Facing Tyler O’Neill (also not on the roster) and Yairo Munoz, who hasn’t played, Wacha was sharp.
“He looked really good," Shildt said. "The hitters were even more complimentary about how (the ball) was coming out, the movement, the crispness.
“He looked like Michael Wacha and that’s a real positive.”
Wacha can be a free agent after the season and almost certainly will not be re-signed. He could be added to the roster in the unlikely event the Cardinals make the World Series.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 3 NLCS in Washington
The St. Louis Cardinals bench looks dejected as they are are on the losing end of a 8-1 score late in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals players Harrison Bader, left, Dexter Fowler, Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright watch the ninth inning from dugout against the Washington Nationals during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals pitcher John Brebbia gathers himself on the mound after giving up a run-scoring double against Howie Kendrick in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Nationals beat Cardinals 8-1 in Game 3 of National League Championship Series
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt is called out on strikes by home plate umpire Bill Miller in the eighth inning against the Washington during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals relief John Brebbia looks to the mound after giving up a sixth inning home run to Washington Nationals Victor Robles during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Edman cannot reach an RBI single by Washington Nationals Ryan Zimmerman in the seventh inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Nationals Howie Kendrick scored on the play.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina walks from the field after striking out in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg runs from the field at the end of the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 3 NLCS in Washington
The St. Louis Cardinals bench looks dejected as they are are on the losing end of a 8-1 score late in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 3 NLCS in Washington
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas, left, hugs St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty after he was pulled from the game in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals #13 Matt Carpenter is called on strikes in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux talks with pitcher Jack Flaherty in the dugout after Flaherty gave up 4 runs in the third inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty returns to the mound after given up a double in the third inning making it 4-0 during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
Washington Nationals Adam Eaton scores in the third inning off a two RBI double by Anthony Rendon against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals #19 Tommy Edman flips his bat after striking out in the top of the 5th inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals #23 Marcell Ozuna is tagged out by Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg after being caught between second and third base during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty returns to the mound after given up a double in the fourth inning making it 4-0 during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals #23 Marcell Ozuna is tagged out by Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg after being caught between second and third base during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina flies out with two runners on base to end their half of the fourth inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki grabs a fly ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina to end the second inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt is called out on strikes by home plate umpire Bill Miller to end the first inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
Washington Nationals Howie Kendrick doubles to score two runs in the third inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Marcell Ozuna runs toward first base after hitting a double in the second inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Nationals #22 Juan Soto takes a ball from Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Marcell Ozuna points to the dugout after hitting a double in the second inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna goes for a fly ball that he eventually missed, allowing the Nationals to score during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals Paul DeJong can't reach a single by Washington Nationals Victor Robles in the third inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals Paul DeJong can't reach a single by Washington Nationals Victor Robles in the third inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty pitchers during the first inning with Nationals Anthony Rendon on first after Flaherty walked him earlier during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina flies out with two runners on base to end their half of the fourth inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
#38 Jose Martinez gets a hit in the first inning and reached first base as Marcell Ozuna was caught between second and third and thrown out during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
cards vs nats 02
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina flies out with two runners on base to end their half of the fourth inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux gathers catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Jack Flaherty after Washington Nationals Anthony Rendon doubles to score Adam Eaton in the third inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Cardinals pitcher Tyler Webb throws a pitch in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Nationals #36 Anthony Rendon is congratulated by his teammates after scoring in the fifth inning giving
NLCS Game 3 of Cardinals and Nationals
Nationals #36 Anthony Rendon is congratulated by his teammates after scoring in the fifth inning giving the Nationals a 5-0 lead during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 3 NLCS in Washington
Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is greeted in the dugout with congratulations from his teammates after scoring in the third ininning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 3 NLCS in Washington
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher John Brebbia stands on the mound after giving up an RBI double in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 3 NLCS in Washington
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna can?t come up with a sliding catch during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 3 NLCS in Washington
St. Louis Cardinals pinch hitter Matt Carpenter is called out on strikes by umpire Bill Miller in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 3 NLCS in Washington
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt looks away from the action on the field in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 3 NLCS in Washington
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller pats St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty on the back after he was pulled from the game in the fifth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
St. Louis Cardinals vs Washington Nationals, Game 3 NLCS in Washington
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt looks over this line up card at the end of the top of the fifth inning during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by David Carson,
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jose Martinez talks with reporters after being added to the lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
Baseball fans holler at St. Louis Cardinals pitchers for fly balls during batting practice at Nationals Park before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
National League Championship Series moves to Washington for Game 3 against the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jose Martinez talks with reporters after being added to the lineup for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
