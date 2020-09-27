Bader triples, homers to spark Cardinals to 5-1 lead over Brewers in eighth

The Cardinals took a giant step toward punching their playoff ticket Sunday at Busch Stadium when they scored four runs in the third inning against Milwaukee to break a scoreless tie, fueled by Harrison Bader’s leadoff triple to right center off lefthander Brett Anderson. Bader. hitting eighth in the lineup, then blasted a 425-foot homer to left in the fourth to cancel a Milwaukee run in the top half as the Cardinals took a 5-1 lead.

That was the same score with two innings to go.

After Bader's triple, Tyler O’Neill, the No. 9 hitter, worked his way back from an 0-2 count to draw a walk and then Anderson departed with a blister on the index finger of his pitching hand, to be replaced by righthander Freddy Peralta.

After Peralta was awarded all the time he needed to warm up, O’Neill stole second to put two runners in scoring position with nobody out.

They quickly scored as Kolten Wong hit a ball off Peralta’s glove and the Brewers’ pitcher, after recovering the ball, flung it wide of first as both Bader and O’Neill came home and Wong went to second.

Tommy Edman struck out but Paul Goldschmidt delivered Wong with a single to center. With two out, Yadier Molina walked and Paul DeJong dumped a run-scoring single to left for the fourth run.