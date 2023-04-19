First pitch is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

When the Cardinals return next month from a road trip that will define their April, they're likely to start May with a different roster than they sport Wednesday.

Whether they can change their record, too, must begin soon.

The last-place Cardinals, losers in 11 of their first 18 games, conclude a three-game visit from the first-place Diamondbacks and try to slither out of the series with one win. For the first time in awhile, the name of Arizona's starting pitcher can be typed and the Cardinals may have a competitive footing. Coming off a late but short rally Tuesday night, the Cardinals face lefty Madison Bumgarner, who has yet to pitch beyond the fifth inning and has yet to allow fewer than three runs in any of his three starts this season.

The Dodgers hit three homers off of the lefty in 8 2/3 innings split over his first two starts of the season.

The Cardinals did tenderize Arizona's bullpen ahead of the series finale by facing lefty Andrew Chafin for the second consecutive day and seeing six relievers in the game.

The Cardinals are inching ever closer to roster decisions with two notable All-Star and injured players, veteran starter Adam Wainwright and former starting shortstop Paul DeJong. Complete details on their recoveries is available below (as always in First Pitch). DeJong played third base for Class AAA Memphis on Tuesday, and he is entering the final week permitted of his rehab assignment.

The Cardinals plan for him to spend the allowed 20 days in the minors, and when that time is up during the next road trip, they must either return him to the injured list if he has persisting ailment, bring him to the majors, or make another transaction that removes him from the 40-man roster.

Wainwright is at least two minor-league starts away from returning to the rotation, and that puts him on turn to either start at the tail end of the upcoming road trip or welcome the team back with a start.

Along the way, the bullpen will continue to receive scrutiny and, if the road trip proves taxing for the relievers, a refresh or so take place.

The Cardinals do not plan to travel with a taxi squad.

While the roster starts to get some clarity, the Cardinals' play remains discombobulated. Only the wallowing Oakland Athletics have allowed more hits (178) than the Cardinals' pitchers (175). The Cardinals, vexed by some bad line-drive luck, have the sixth-lowest slugging percentage in the majors with runners in scoring position (.357) and the third-most strikeouts in those spots (48).

The Cardinals' search for the success slipping through their fingers is best described in a note provided by the team ahead of Wednesday's game, one titled 'SLURPEES'. And it reads: "The last time the Cardinals had a 7-11 record was 1997."

That team, too, had slushy results.

It finished an inconvenient 73-89.

Lineups

Cardinals (7-11)

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Dylan Carlson, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, DH

6. Tyler O'Neill, LF

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Taylor Motter, 2B

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jake Woodford, RHP

Diamondbacks (11-7)

1. Josh Rojas, 3B

2. Ketel Marte, 2B

3. Corbin Corroll, RF

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Loudes Gurriel Jr., LF

6. Pavin Smith, DH

7. Alek Thomas, CF

8. Geraldo Perdomo, SS

9. Jose Herrera, C

P: Madison Bumgarner, LHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA): With Adam Wainwright off in Springfield, Mo., to begin his road back to the rotation, the runway shortens for the last pitcher added to the rotation at the end of spring training. Woodford is coming off a 5 1/3-inning start against Pittsburgh where he did not allow a run, hopping around seven hits and one walk. It was his sturdiest outing of the season, and the Cardinals won, 3-0. Seven of the 16 outs Woodford recorded came on the ground. This will be his first career start against Arizona, though he has four relief appearances against the Diamondbacks. He's 2-0 in his career vs. clubs from the NL West, but due to his role as a long reliever and swing man, the Cardinals are 3-10 when he appears in a game against an NL West opponent.

LHP Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA): The October legend imported from San Francisco is in his fourth season with Arizona and will be making his fourth start of that season. He's allowed five runs in two of his three starts this season and he's yet to record an out in the sixth inning. In his most recent start, at Miami against Skip Schumaker's Marlins, the lefty allowed five runs on nine hits. In 13 2/3 innings this season he's struck out only eight and allowed 29 baserunners. The last time he faced the Cardinals, he won. And in eight career starts vs. the Cardinals, mostly as a member of the Giants' playoff-seasoned rosters, he's 4-2 with a 4.04 ERA. He needs six strikeouts to surpass Fernando Valenzuela's 2,074 career strikeouts.

Injury report

Adam Wainwright (groin) will start Wednesday for Class AA Springfield Cardinals. He will throw around 55 to 60 pitches, and if he comes back from that well will advance to 75 pitches in a second rehab start. At that point, he would be considered for a return to the majors. Updated April 19.

Brendan Donovan (abrasion, infection) will get another day off Wednesday as his leg recovers from an infection in a abrasion he received earlier this week. The infection caused swelling and pain and made it difficult for him to put pressure on his leg. The Cardinals expect him back in the lineup Friday in Seattle. Updated April 19.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) is now with Class AAA Memphis on rehab assignment, and that assignment is coming to an end. The Cardinals will have to make a decision on his readiness for the majors within a week, ahead of the April 25th expiration of his rehab assignment. A Memphis, he's 6-for-22 (.273) with a .759 OPS. He's 6-for-18 (.333) with two extra-base hits and seven RBIs in his past four games. Updated April 19.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on the 15-day IL. He has continued a rest program to see how the arm responds, and he will advance through light throwing. Updated April 18.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Class AAA Memphis. He has successful recovered from two recent bullpen sessions and will be used in relief by the Redbirds. Updated April 18.

Future probable starters

Friday at Seattle: LHP Steven Matz (0-2, 6.48 ERA) vs RHP George Kirby (1-1, 3.78)

Up next

The Cardinals leave Wednesday evening for Seattle, where they'll begin a three-game weekend series and their tour of the West Coast. The Cardinals have a 10-game, 11-day trip that will include stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles before returning home to host Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.

