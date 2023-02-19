JUPITER, Fla. — The announcement made Sunday morning by Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol required a followup, even if it was just ceremonial.

Marmol confirmed that veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright, starting his final season before retirement and prepping for a turn with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, would start "Game 1."

"Of spring training?" a reporter asked.

Marmol nodded.

Wainwright will get the Grapefruit League opener Saturday against Washington, though the right-hander is also in line for the season opener that's about five weeks ahead at Busch Stadium against Toronto. The Cardinals have not announced that assignment (and may not until after the WBC), but all indications are that Wainwright is poised for his second consecutive opening day start and the seventh of his career.

If he starts that game, it will also be his eighth start in a home opener, extending a club record he has. Bob Gibson is second with sixth.

In Grapefruit League play, Miles Mikolas will follow Wainwright with a start next Sunday in the second exhibition game of spring, or Game 2, as Marmol said.

Both pitchers will throw around two innings in their first outings.

They'll aim to throw between 30 and 40 pitches, or fewer if that's all it takes to get six outs in the game.

Wainwright and Mikolas are two of Team USA's starters as they go into the WBC, and both right-handers will be leaving the Cardinals' camp in that first week of March to report to the U.S. training camp in Arizona. There are pitch count limits in the WBC to protect pitchers this early in the season. Team USA manager Mark DeRosa, a former Cardinal, and pitching coach Andy Pettitte, a former Cardinals rival, have been in contact with the team and Cardinals coaches about their pitching plans for each player.

Jack Flaherty, Steven Matz, and Jordan Montgomery will also be earmarked for Grapefruit League starts in the opening week of play, and they will continue their turns as their teammates head to the WBC.

The openings for starts will give the Cardinals a chance to see Drew VerHagen, Jake Woodford, Gordon Graceffo, possibly Matthew Liberatore, and a few others in Grapefruit League starts.

Zack Thompson is on a reliever track to opening camp and he has geared a lot of his winter workouts for that role. Liberatore is being considered as a lefty reliever for the big-league team and he's also preparing to be at the front of the rotation in Class AAA Memphis, pending spring performance.