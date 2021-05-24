Besides La Russa, Cardinals get a look at former righthander Lynn

CHICAGO—Besides seeing Cardinals World Series champion manager Tony La Russa in a different uniform Monday night, the Cardinals also will encounter the pitcher who was a part of that team.
Lance Lynn, who has a 4-1 record, 1.55 earned run average and .183 opponents’ batting average against, will face the Cardinals’ Kwang Hyun Kim. Lynn was 72-47 with a 3.38 ERA in his Cardinals career from 2011-17 before going to Minnesota, the New York Yankees, Texas and the White Sox.
He has faced the Cardinals once before, on May 16, 2018 with Minnesota, allowing four hits and three runs and walking four over three innings in a 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. The damage done against Lynn came from two players not with the team anymore as Dexter Fowler singled in two runs and Jose Martinez one.
This will be the Cardinals’ first interleague test of the season and, thus their first designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt.
When they played for other teams, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was two for 16 (.125) with a home run and three runs batted in against Lynn and Goldschmidt was four for 18 (.222) with a homer and three RBIs.
Matt Carpenter will play first on Monday and right fielder Dylan Carlson is back in the lineup after missing two games with back tightness. In Lynn, they will see fastball after fastball after fastball.
“I saw something the other day,” said Lynn’s former teammate, Adam Wainwright, "that he’s throwing 98 percent fastballs.
“That’s unheard of.”
La Russa had nice things to say about Cardinals manager Mike Shildt before the game. “We have a very good relationship,” said La Russa. “You could see right away that he had that knack of loving the game and communicating with his team.
“He’s very special.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt dh
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 1b
7. Harrison Bader cf
8. Edmundo Sosa ss
9. Lane Thomas lf
LH Kwang Hyun Kim p
White Sox lineup
1. Tim Anderson ss
2. Adam Eaton rf
3. Yoan Moncada 3b
4. Jose Abreu 1b