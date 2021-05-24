Besides La Russa, Cardinals get a look at former righthander Lynn

CHICAGO—Besides seeing Cardinals World Series champion manager Tony La Russa in a different uniform Monday night, the Cardinals also will encounter the pitcher who was a part of that team.

Lance Lynn, who has a 4-1 record, 1.55 earned run average and .183 opponents’ batting average against, will face the Cardinals’ Kwang Hyun Kim. Lynn was 72-47 with a 3.38 ERA in his Cardinals career from 2011-17 before going to Minnesota, the New York Yankees, Texas and the White Sox.

He has faced the Cardinals once before, on May 16, 2018 with Minnesota, allowing four hits and three runs and walking four over three innings in a 7-5 loss to the Cardinals. The damage done against Lynn came from two players not with the team anymore as Dexter Fowler singled in two runs and Jose Martinez one.

This will be the Cardinals’ first interleague test of the season and, thus their first designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt.

When they played for other teams, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was two for 16 (.125) with a home run and three runs batted in against Lynn and Goldschmidt was four for 18 (.222) with a homer and three RBIs.