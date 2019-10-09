ATLANTA—Though Wednesday evening's Game 5 of the National League Division Series probably is the biggest game of his career, to date, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, asked how he slept Tuesday night, responded, “Like a baby. How did you sleep?
"Had a nice meal, nice air-conditioned room, dark--and out like a light.
“The fact of the matter is if you're sitting there tossing and turning, figuring out (things) at 2 in the morning, you probably haven't done your preparation other times," said Shildt.
"We trust our preparation. It allows us to stay calm and just play the game and be ready for a lot of scenarios.”
DUVALL GOES INTO LINEUP
Adam Duvall has done enough damage against the Cardinals batting only once or twice a game, so Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is going to give Duvall more chances.
The righthanded-hitting Duvall, who hit a key two-run pinch homer off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty in Game 2 of the series, will play left field and hit sixth, replacing lefthanded-hitting Matt Joyce, who does his best work as a pinch hitter anyway. So far, Duvall is three for seven with five runs batted in over the first four games.
The Cardinals will employ the same lineup they’ve had for the past two games, with Harrison Bader not starting, Tommy Edman in right field, Dexter Fowler in center and Matt Carpenter at third. Paul DeJong will continue to bat eighth as the Cardinals try to break through against Mike Foltynewicz, who blanked them for seven innings in the Braves’ Game 2 win.
“It's a lineup we've run out there and a lineup we're comfortable with and competed well with,” said Shildt. “So that's what we're going with.”
One scenario should the Cardinals advance is a potential return of Michael Wacha to the roster for a succeeding round. Wacha, who has been out with a shoulder strain, threw a “very highly intensive bullpen today,” said Shildt. “He recovered well from his lighter bullpen two days ago and is in a good spot moving forward.”
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Tommy Edman rf
8. Paul DeJong ss
9. Jack Flaherty p
ATLANTA LINEUP:
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. cf
2. Ozzie Albies 2b
3. Freddie Freeman 1b
4. Josh Donaldson 3b
5. Nick Markakis rf
6. Adam Duvall lf
7. Brian McCann c
8. Dansby Swanson ss
9. Mike Foltynewicz p