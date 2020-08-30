Birthday Bash: Wainwright delivers on his 39th a complete-game gift to halt Cardinals slide, win 7-2

He had them.

"That's the stuff legends are made of," Shildt said.

When the Cardinals emerged from their quarantine, Wainwright contacted Shildt to say that he would pitch the first game, and that could handle enough pitches from a cold start to get them through five innings. He did. In the haze of a losing streak that has left the bullpen threadbare and the offense searching, Wainwright again stepped toward his manager with a pledge that he would provide what the team needed. And he did.

On Shildt's notes that he keeps during game, he spelled out exactly what the righthander had done in recent weeks.

"That's what an ace does," the manager said.

This convergence of Wainwright's birthday and Molina's milestone couldn't have come at a better time for the Cardinals, who ended a four-game losing streak and salvaged their 12-game, 11-day home stand with a 6-6 record. Wainwright didn't singlehandedly halt the spiral, but he did give the Cardinals completely what they needed.

It was his first complete game since 2016.