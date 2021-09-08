Bonus Pujols: He's in the lineup for Dodgers on Wednesday

Albert Pujols was expected to be in the starting lineup for the Dodgers on Tuesday and Thursday, the day the Cardinals were starting left-handed pitchers. But with the Cardinals dropping Kwang Hyun Kim from the start on Thursday and replacing him with right-hander Jake Woodford, the Dodgers have audiblized and will start Pujols on Wednesday.

Pujols will bat seventh for the Dodgers, but he will get a chance to go head-to-head with longtime teammate Adam Wainwright. In fact, there will be a good chunk of Cardinals history on hand when Wainwright is pitching to Pujols with Yadier Molina behind the plate.

Pujols is hitting .260 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs since joining the Dodgers, with the success coming against left-handed pitchers. He's hitting .313 against lefties, .180 against righties.

For the Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Molina are in the lineup at the same time for the first time this homestand tonight, while Dylan Carlson gets a day of rest. Lars Nootbaar, on his 24th birthday, gets the start in right field.