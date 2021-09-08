Bonus Pujols: He's in the lineup for Dodgers on Wednesday

Albert Pujols was expected to be in the starting lineup for the Dodgers on Tuesday and Thursday, the day the Cardinals were starting left-handed pitchers. But with the Cardinals dropping Kwang Hyun Kim from the start on Thursday and replacing him with right-hander Jake Woodford, the Dodgers have audiblized and will start Pujols on Wednesday.
Pujols will bat seventh for the Dodgers, but he will get a chance to go head-to-head with longtime teammate Adam Wainwright. In fact, there will be a good chunk of Cardinals history on hand when Wainwright is pitching to Pujols with Yadier Molina behind the plate.
Pujols is hitting .260 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs since joining the Dodgers, with the success coming against left-handed pitchers. He's hitting .313 against lefties, .180 against righties.
For the Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Molina are in the lineup at the same time for the first time this homestand tonight, while Dylan Carlson gets a day of rest. Lars Nootbaar, on his 24th birthday, gets the start in right field.
The Dodgers will start Mitch White on the mound tonight, after using nine pitchers in a bullpen game on Tuesday. It will be another bullpen game for the Dodgers, though probably not as severe as Tuesday's; this will be White's fourth career start and he's 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA in those three starts, which have spanned 11 innings. He started the season in Low A, moved up to Class AAA and now to the major league.
The Cardinals, by the way, still haven't made it official that Woodford is starting on Thursday and the Dodgers, who at one point had said Julio Urias would start Thursday, are now listing that as TBA as well.
Dakota Hudson and Justin Miller, who both made rehab appearances on Tuesday, got positive reviews and will move on to the next step of the process. Hudson is looking at making two more minor-league appearances and Miller one.
Cardinals
1. Edman 2b
2. Goldschmidt 1b
3. O'Neill lf
4. Arenado 3b
5. Molina c
6. Nootbaar rf
7. Sosa ss
8. Bader cf
9. Wainwright p
Dodgers
1. T. Turner 2b
2. Muncy 3b
3. Betts rf
4. Seager ss
5. Smith c
6. Taylor lf
7. Pujols 1b
8. Bellinger cf
9. White p
Odds, ends
-- With a win tonight, Wainwright would be the second pitcher in Cardinals history to have a 15-win season after turning 40. Grover Alexander was 41 in 1928 when he went 16-9 and also did it in 1927, going 21-10 at age 40.
-- Wainwright comes into the game with a 12-inning scoreless streak against the Dodgers, though the most recent game was in 2018.
-- Paul Goldschmidt is six hits away from passing Delino DeShields for the mark for most hits by a player born in Delaware. DeShields had 1,548.
-- Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner has a 14-game hitting streak, matching the season high for the Dodgers.