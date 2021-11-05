Boyer, four other former Cardinals, are on Hall of Fame Golden Days ballot

Five former Cardinals are among 10 former players and managers for the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era ballot which will be voted on Dec. 5 in Orlando, Florida, at baseball’s winter meetings.

The group is headed by third baseman Ken Boyer, the Most Valuable Player in the National League in 1964 when the Cardinals won their first World Series in 18 years. Boyer, who hit a grand slam in Game Four, played 11 of his 15 big-league seasons with the Cardinals, hitting .348 in the seven All-Star Games he played out of 11 selections and driving in 1,141 runs for his career. He is third on the Cardinals’ list for home runs at 255, behind only Stan Musial and Albert Pujols, and he won five Gold Gloves for the Cardinals.

The other former Cardinals are lefthanded pitcher Jim Kaat, who was a member of the 1982 World Series champions; first baseman Dick Allen, who hit 34 homers in his lone season with the club in 1970; outfielder Roger Maris, who played in two World Series in two seasons with the Cardinals in 1967-68 after coming from the New York Yankees, where he had set the single-season home record; and outfielder Minnie Minoso, who played here in 1962 after spending most of his career in the American League.