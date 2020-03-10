Brad Miller returns to Cardinals lineup as Flaherty shoots for five innings vs. Boston

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Into the crucible the Cardinals go Tuesday afternoon as major-league baseball adjusts to new policies regarding media access and fan interaction and, all at the same time, Boston braces for the results of the commissioner's investigation in its alleged sign-stealing schemes.

Resolution was expected two weeks ago, then a week ago, and then any minute now. Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke still has the "interim" tag as he's running games and running spring because the club is waiting to remove it until the fog of the investigation clears.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals keep chugging toward opening day.

Brad Miller (sore back) returns to the lineup after missing more than a week with the injury. Manager Mike Shildt said he needs to see "health" and comfort from Miller in what could be a few innings of work Tuesday. There is still time for the lefthanded hitter to make his case for the bench. The Cardinals signed him to a one-year, $2 million deal at the start of spring training to offer a lefthanded-hitting option for the bench and a competitor with Yairo Munoz and Tommy Edman for that role.

Munoz's release this past week clears the way for Edman and Miller to make the team as the spare infielders, and both players have taken turns at shortstop to show their ability to spell Paul DeJong.