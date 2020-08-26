Brad Miller's surge keeps him at cleanup and DH, and has Carpenter coming off bench

O'Neill is batting .154. Carpenter has a .214 average.

Some other news and notes:

• Bader experienced a migraine Tuesday night and that is the reason he was scratched from the start. He had nausea and the headache, so being aware of the symptoms the Cardinals also took precautions related to COVID-19. Bader has continued to test negative. He was given fluids at the ballpark to calm the migraine, and the Cardinals hope that he will be available to contribute later in the game.

• When news reached the clubhouse that the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds had decided not to play their game Wednesday night as a response to the shooting in Kenosha, Wis., and in solidarity with the Milwaukee Bucks who boycotted their playoff game, a Cardinals executive visited the team's clubhouse to determine if there was any related discussions at Busch. At the same time, Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward removed himself from the lineup.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, met with manager Mike Shildt to determine what the conversation was in the Cardinals' clubhouse. Shildt told Mozeliak -- and later repeated to the media -- that he had not heard any, or heard of any plans for the team or an individual to not play.