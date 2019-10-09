ATLANTA—Adam Duvall has done enough damage against the Cardinals batting only once or twice a game, so Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is going to give Duvall more chances.
The righthanded-hitting Duvall, who hit a key two-run pinch homer off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty in Game 2 of the National League Division Series, will play left field and hit sixth, replacing lefthanded-hitting Matt Joyce, who does his best work as a pinch hitter anyway. So far, Duvall is three for seven with five runs batted in over the first four games.
The Cardinals will employ the same lineup they’ve had for the past two games, with Harrison Bader not starting, Tommy Edman in right field, Dexter Fowler in center and Matt Carpenter at third. Paul DeJong will continue to bat eighth as the Cardinals try to break through against Mike Foltynewicz, who blanked them for seven innings in the Braves’ Game 2 win.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Tommy Edman rf
8. Paul DeJong ss
9. Jack Flaherty p
ATLANTA LINEUP:
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. cf
2. Ozzie Albies 2b
3. Freddie Freeman 1b
4. Josh Donaldson 3b
5. Nick Markakis rf
6. Adam Duvall lf
7. Brian McCann c
8. Dansby Swanson ss
9. Mike Foltynewicz p