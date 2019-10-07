As expected by many observers, lefthander Dallas Keuchel will be the Atlanta Braves' starter on three days' rest Monday for Game 4 of the best-of-five National League Division Series which the Braves lead 2-1.
Keuchel lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and three walks but just one run in Game 1 on Thursday.
Dakota Hudson, a 16-game winner who hasn't appeared in the series yet, will get the Cardinals' start. Hudson faced the Braves once here this season, giving up five hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings on May 25 in a 6-3 Cardinals win.
Both teams will field the same eight-man batting orders they did on Sunday and the Braves, in fact, haven't changed theirs for any game. For the Cardinals, it means Matt Carpenter at third base, Harrison Bader not in the lineup and Paul DeJong hitting eighth.
Game 5, if necessary, will be in Atlanta on Wednesday, with the time to be determined, dependent on the status of the Washington-Los Angeles division series.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Matt Carpenter 3b
7. Tommy Edman rf
8. Paul DeJong ss
9. Dakota Hudson p
ATLANTA LINEUP
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. cf
2. Ozzie Albies 2b
3. Freddie Freeman 1b
4. Josh Donaldson 3b
5. Nick Markakis lf
6. Matt Joyce rf
7. Brian McCann c
8. Dansby Swanson ss
9. Dallas Keuchel