Brebbia, Gallegos, Webb make spring debuts for Cardinals after Kim starts

JUPITER, Fla. —After Kwang-Hyun Kim makes his first exhibition start for the Cardinals here Wednesday against Miami, several relievers from last year’s strong bullpen will appear for the first time.

Following Kim, who threw one inning of scoreless relief last week, will be righthanders John Brebbia and Giovanny Gallegos and lefthnder Tyler Webb.

Meanwhile, lefthander Genesis Cabrera, who also could be part of the bullpen at the start of the season, will start for a second squad of Cardinals at West Palm Beach, Fla., against Houston.

Five regulars will stay here and play against Miami—Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader.

Goldschmidt, who has had a sore arm, will play first base for the first time after taking a full infield drill on Tuesday. “He did it well and he’s ready to play,” said manager Mike Shildt.

Kolten Wong, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman will travel to face Houston. Edman will play third base and infielder Brad Miller will take a turn in left field against the Astros. Shildt will be in West Palm Beach with bench coach Oliver Marmol managing the game here.

FLAHERTY, HUDSON TO FACE BRAVES