First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium

Updated at 5:10 p.m.: The Cardinals updated their starting lineup at 4:49 p.m. to reflect that second baseman Brendan Donovan had been scratched from the starting lineup and Taylor Motter has been inserted.

Donovan's removal from the lineup came as a result of a left shin abrasion. Nolan Gorman, who'd originally been slated to start at third base, will now start at second base.

Motter will start at third base and bat eighth.

Lars Nootbaar had been slotted in the No. 6 spot in the batting order, but he's moved up to the leadoff spot in place of Donovan. Paul Goldschmidt will now bat second, presumably to keep from having back-to-back left-handed hitters in Nootbaar and Alec Burleson.

Burleson will now bat third.

Dylan Carlson bumped from the No. 8 spot to No. 7 with Motter now batting eighth.

The Cardinals' new starting lineup:

1. Lars Nootbaar, rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1b

3. Alec Burleson, dh

4. Willson Contreras, c

5. Nolan Gorman, 2b

6. Tyler O'Neill, lf

7. Dylan Carlson, cf

8. Taylor Motter, 3b

9. Tommy Edman, ss

Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery, lhp.

From earlier: Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup, marking his first full day off of the season. He had been the only Cardinal to start every game this season. Nolan Gorman will replace Arenado at third base and hit fifth.

Jordan Walker has also been given the day off. With Walker out of the lineup, the Cardinals will play all three of their more veteran outfield options. Dylan Carlson will start in center field, with Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar flanking him in left and right field, respectively.

Lineups

Diamondbacks (10-7)

1. Ketel Marte, 2B

2. Josh Rojas, DH

3. Lourdes Gurriel Jr, LF

4. Christian Walker, 1B

5. Evan Longoria, 3B

6. Jake McCarthy. RF

7. Nick Ahmed, SS

8. Gabriel Moreno, C

9. Alek Thomas, CF

P: Drey Jameson, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.45 ERA): Montgomery has been the most reliable of any Cardinals starter this season, pitching five innings or more and allowing three runs or fewer in each of his starts. This will be Montgomery's first career start against Arizona.

RHP Drey Jameson (2-0, 1.46 ERA): One of the top pitching prospects in the Diamondbacks, Jameson has been dominant in his four appearances this year. The right-hander will be making his second start of the season, though he has been used as both a starter and reliever, and has only allowed two earned runs over 12 innings pitched.

Transactions

LHP JoJo Romero has been recalled from Class AAA Memphis

RHP Andre Pallante has been optioned to Class AA Memphis

Injury report

Adam Wainwright (groin) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with the Class AA Springfield Cardinals. He will throw 60 pitches, and if he comes back from that well will advance to 75 pitches in a second rehab start. At that point, he would be considered for a return to the majors. Updated April 18.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) is now with Class AAA Memphis on rehab assignment. A Memphis, he's 6-for-22 (.273) with a .759 OPS. He's 6-for-18 (.333) with two extra-base hits and seven RBIs in his past four games. Updated April 18.

Packy Naughton (left forearm strain) is on the 15-day IL. He has continued a rest program to see how the arm responds, and he will advance through light throwing. Updated April 18.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Class AAA Memphis. He has successful recovered from two recent bullpen sessions and will be used in relief by the Redbirds. Updated April 18.

Future probable starters

Wednesday vs Arizona: Jake Woodford (0-2, 5.65 ERA) vs Madison Bumgarner (0-2, 7.90 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, getting a day off Thursday before heading to the west coast for an interleague series with the Seattle Mariners.

