Brewers, Cardinals no strangers to last-week drama

But the Cardinals neutralized Ryan Braun and Prince Fielder and took advantage of Milwaukee’s lack of pitching depth to beat the Brewers in six games en route to their 11th and most recent World Series title.

The 10th World Series title in 2006 also involved the Brewers, indirectly. The Cardinals, after building a big division lead over Houston, which was in the Central Division then, played their final series of the season here on the last weekend against the Brewers, who weren’t very good then.

Milwaukee beat the Cardinals on the final day of the season but Houston also lost. It was the day before that was the most meaningful. The Brewers held a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning with two outs and the Cardinals having the bases loaded when Francisco Cordero seemed to throw strike three to pinch hitter Scott Spiezio, who was batting for Yadier Molina, later the hero of the league championship series.

But Tim Timmons called the pitch a ball and Spiezio, given life, tripled to right for the three runs that pulled out a 3-2 victory.

And so here we are again. If the Cardinals win Sunday, done deal. The Cardinals are in the playoffs and the Brewers may not be.