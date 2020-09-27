Brewers, Cardinals no strangers to last-week drama

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cardinals are no strangers to last-week drama in the National League Central Division.
On Sunday, the Brewers will start the final day of the season one game behind the Cardinals for a playoff spot, which is the position they were in last year although both teams did make the playoff field. The Cardinals won the Central title by winning on the final day of the season against the Chicago Cubs, avoiding a possible playoff for the division title with the Brewers.
Milwaukee wound up losing for the third game in succession in Colorado to finish two games behind the Cardinals and falling into a wild-card game, which they lost to eventual World Series champion Washington.
The year before, when the Brewers played for the National League championship after winning the division, they came to St. Louis in the final week of the season and beat the Cardinals three times in a row to knock them out of wild-card position. It was then that Christian Yelich began tormenting the Cardinals by driving in six runs in one game and eight for the series.
In 2011, Milwaukee won the division title and the Cardinals barely squeaked in as wild cards. The Cardinals won the wild-card game in Atlanta and then both clubs won their division series before they clashed for the National League title, with Milwaukee having the home field.
But the Cardinals neutralized Ryan Braun and Prince Fielder and took advantage of Milwaukee’s lack of pitching depth to beat the Brewers in six games en route to their 11th and most recent World Series title.
The 10th World Series title in 2006 also involved the Brewers, indirectly. The Cardinals, after building a big division lead over Houston, which was in the Central Division then, played their final series of the season here on the last weekend against the Brewers, who weren’t very good then.
Milwaukee beat the Cardinals on the final day of the season but Houston also lost. It was the day before that was the most meaningful. The Brewers held a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning with two outs and the Cardinals having the bases loaded when Francisco Cordero seemed to throw strike three to pinch hitter Scott Spiezio, who was batting for Yadier Molina, later the hero of the league championship series.
But Tim Timmons called the pitch a ball and Spiezio, given life, tripled to right for the three runs that pulled out a 3-2 victory.
And so here we are again. If the Cardinals win Sunday, done deal. The Cardinals are in the playoffs and the Brewers may not be.
If the Brewers win, both teams will be at .500, Milwaukee at 30-30 and the Cardinals at 29-29. Both teams could qualify for the playoffs as the two wild cards, unless San Francisco also finishes 30-30.
There are tiebreakers in place, but the Brewers would have a big one over the Cardinals in that they would win the season series at six games to four. Before the dust clears, the Cardinals may have to go to Detroit to make up two games that were wiped out due to the coronavirus outbreak which shelved the Cardinals for 17 days in late July and halfway through August. Then, both the Brewers and Cardinals would have 60 games played, as would the Giants.
In theory, the Cardinals might have to win both of those makeup games.
It would seem a fitting ending to a season the Cardinals wondered for a while if they would finish at all. They must feel as if they have been playing from behind the whole year, except now they are actually ahead. The Brewers, as history shows, will have something to say about that.
