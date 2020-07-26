Bucs launch two homers off Hudson, shove starter from game and lead 4-1

The key for any sinkerballer, especially one of the best groundball-getters in the game like Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, is to keep the pitch low in the zone and hitters from lifting it in the air.
Through 4 1/3 innings, Hudson did have four groundouts.
He also had allowed two homers.
The Pittsburgh Pirates pounced on Hudson's elevated pitches in the fourth inning for two home runs. Colin Moran hit a solo homer into the Cardinals bullpen, and Jose Osuna crushed a two-run homer. Osuna's homer traveled an estimated 429 feet and clattered around the empty bleachers in left-center field.
Those bolts staked the Bucs to a 3-1 lead. They expanded that to 4-1 through five innings and bounced Hudson from the game.
The righthander allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out. The fourth run he allowed came on a sacrifice fly after he had yielded the mound to Austin Gomber for long relief.
The Cardinals grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third on a hustle play. Tommy Edman outran the pitcher covering first for an infield single, and Kolten Wong sped from second around third and scored as Pittsburgh paused and watched as Edman was ruled safe. Edman was created with an RBI on the play because Wong never slowed down.
***
As Cardinals go for sweep, Thomas gets a belated run in center field
On Aug. 25, as the Cardinals approached the final month of their season and a race for the National League Central title, Lane Thomas appeared as a pinch hitter, slugged a home run, and finished the game in the outfield.
That was also where the Cardinals saw him finish the season.
Intrigued by his mix of pop at the plate and instinct in center, the Cardinals were moving toward getting Thomas more starts, more time in the lineup, and they quietly started to ask if Thomas was going to be an everyday outfielder for the stretch run. The game answered that question before the Cardinals had to. Thomas was hit by a pitch, fractured his hand, and was not available for the the final month of the season.
That start in center field, belatedly, arrived Sunday.
In the first switch of the season to manager Mike Shildt's lineup, Thomas comes off the bench and will start in center and bat ninth as the Cardinals go for a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Thomas subs in for Harrison Bader, and the Cardinals have approached the season with the idea of getting Thomas scattered starts at all three outfield positions. Bader is still seeking his first hit of the season, but he was involved in several of the Cardinals' scoring rallies in Saturday's 9-1 victory. He was hit twice by a pitch. He reached on an error. He stole a base. He scored two runs.
Thomas made his major-league debut last season, and he had 44 plate appearances spread through 34 games. He hit .315 with a .684 slugging percentage and a 1.093 OPS.
He started only four games, all in center field.
Here are the lineups for Sunday's afternoon game at Busch Stadium:
CARDINALS
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Paul DeJong, SS
5. Matt Carpenter, DH
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dexter Fowler, RF
8. Tyler O'Neill, LF
9. Lane Thomas, CF
Pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
PIRATES
1. Adam Frazier, 2B
2. Bryan Reynolds, LF
3. Josh Bell, 1B
4. Colin Moran, 3B
5. Phillip Evans, 3B
6. Jose Osuna, RF
7. Jarrod Dyson, CF
8. Jacob Stallings, C
9. Erik Gonzalez, SS
Pitcher: Mitch Keller, RHP
This blog will be updated throughout the afternoon.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.