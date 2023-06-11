First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. St. Louis time at Busch Stadium.

For the second time in as many weekends, the Cardinals had a chance against a division rival to match them in wins and make a sizeable gain in the standings.

Swept once, they not try to avoid losing a series.

The Cincinnati Reds arrived at Busch Stadium – the starting point for a road trip that will bounce to Kansas City next and then Houston – with 29 wins, and the Cardinals had 26 wins when the weekend started. A sweep of the Reds, and the Cardinals would tie the third-place team in the division, just as they could have done last week with the Pittsburgh Pirates. At PNC Park, the Cardinals were swept, boosting the Bucs into the first place in the division. At Busch, a loss Saturday to the Reds gave them a gain on the first place, moving them four games back.

All of this standings talk before Flag Day speaks to how wide-open the race the NL Central has become, so much so that even the 27-38 Cardinals can claim to be in it.

Winning series is the bare minimum to do that.

The Cardinals go for the series win Sunday, weather permitting, and it is a pitching matchup for the ages. There is the young, rising talent Hunter Greene in his second big-league season, and he’ll pitch opposite Adam Wainwright, the accomplished veteran ace who is pitching in his final big-league season before retirement. Oh, and it’s his bobblehead day. The Cardinals are giving out a bobblehead that puts Wainwright in a Buckingham Palace guard uniform for the upcoming London Series. In his hand, is a bat.

(Perhaps the bobblehead was designed for the canceled 2020 London Series, back yonder when lo’ the pitchers did hit?)

The Cardinals are 13-17 at home this season.

The Reds are 13-17 on the road this season.

Something’s got to give.

Unless it rains.

Check back here for weather updates from the ballpark, where the tarp is currently tucked behind the infield and draining into left field, and these are the advertised lineups:

Lineups

Cardinals (27-38, 5th in the NL Central, 7 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, 1B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Jordan Walker, LF

8. Paul DeJong, SS

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Reds (30-35, 3rd in the NL Central, 4 GB)

1. TJ Friedl, CF

2. Matt McLain, SS

3. Jonathan India, 2B

4. Elly De La Cruz, 3B

5. Spencer Steer, 1B

6. Tyler Stephenson, DH

7. Will Benson, RF

8. Stuart Fairchild, LF

9. Curt Casali, C

P: Hunter Greene, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (2-1, 5.97 ERA): Veteran will be making his 36th career start against the Reds and is rejoicing in the fact that it’s not at Great American Ball Park, which he referred to as “The Devil’s Lair” earlier this season. Wainwright is one of six pitchers for the Cardinals with at least 35 starts against the division rival, joining Bob Gibson, Mort Cooper, Jesse “Pop” Haines, Bill Doak, and Vinegar Bend Mizell. Wainwright’s 11-17 record in his career against the Reds is his only losing record against a big-league opponent that he has more than one decision against, hence the irritation with the Reds’ phone-booth ballpark. He has them on his turf. His last win against the Reds was at Busch Stadium. In 2016.

RHP Hunter Greene (1-4, 3.92 ERA): Wainwright’s 36th start against the Reds will come at the same time as Greene’s 37th career start in the majors. The power-packed right-hander is coming off a no decision at Fenway Park – a game the Reds lost, 8-2. The Red Sox managed one run on two hits off Greene in his six innings. He struck out eight. Greene routinely leads all major-league starters with pitches thrown at 100 mph or greater. He averages 98.7 mph on his fastball, 88.3 mph on his slider, and 91.7 mph on his changeup. He throws the fastball 55.1% of the time this season. He is the fourth-fastest pitcher in major-league history to reach his career 250th strikeout, trailing contemporaries Spencer Strider and Corbin Burnes and also former Cubs right-hander Kerry Wood. He has struck out at least eight in three consecutive starts and 10 or more in four of his 12 starts this season.

Number to know

.159 – Cardinals average with runners in scoring position this month, 7-for-44.

More to read

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): "First time I've been pain free (in months," O'Neill said upon his return to the Cardinals from treatment. "I can see a light at the end of the tunnel." O'Neill sought a second opinion on persisting back pain and traveled this month to Los Angeles to receive two injections meant to reduce the inflammation in his lower back. Repeated scans of the area did not reveal any structural issues in the lower back other than the buildup of irritation. O'Neill said the pain got to a point that he could not lift his newborn daughter. The outfielder is in the middle of a two-week core program, and on Thursday he will meet with the doctor who delivered the injections to determine if he can begin baseball activities as soon as Friday. (Updated June 11)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Outfielder and leadoff hitter did some light activities at the ballpark Saturday, though the team is unsure when Nootbaar will be able to resume complete baseball activities or if he’ll need a rehab assignment before returning to the lineup. “As tolerated,” is the current approach for Nootbaar’s recovery, and the team will see how he feels Sunday before increasing or repeating his workouts. (Updated June 10)

What's next

The Cardinals open a three-game series at Busch Stadium against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.