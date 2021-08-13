Cardinals ace Flaherty is activated to pitch Friday as LeBlanc goes on IL

Jack Flaherty officially became a part of the Cardinals’ active 26-man roster Friday for the first time since May 31 when the righthander, who suffered a torn oblique muscle on the last day of May, was taken off the 60-day injured list to pitch Friday night here against Kansas City.

Flaherty will take the place of lefthander Wade LeBlanc, who pitched Thursday in Pittsburgh before coming out of the game after two innings with elbow inflammation. LeBlanc was placed on the 10-day injured list after being examined Friday in St. Louis. LeBlanc had made eight starts for the Cardinals without winning any of them although he didn’t allow more than three runs in any of them either.

Flaherty’s last previous start was in Los Angeles when he suffered his oblique injury. Despite missing more than two months, he still is second in victories on the club to Adam Wainwright’s 11 with his 8-1 record and 2.90 earned run average.

Since July 27, Flaherty has made three rehab starts between Memphis (AAA) and Springfield (AA).

Outfielder Dylan Carlson, who suffered some discomfort in his right wrist on Thursday, is not in the Cardinals’ lineup and Nolan Arenado is the designated hitter with Edmundo Sosa at third base and Jose Rondon in right field.