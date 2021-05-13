Cardinals ace Flaherty takes on nemesis Milwaukee without DeJong, Molina

MILWAUKEE — Jack Flaherty is the major leagues' top winner at 6-0 this season, but the Cardinals righthander hasn't faced the Milwaukee Brewers this season until Thursday afternoon.

The Brewers have been hard on Flaherty, beating him six times in eight decisions, including three wins in three decisions here and Flaherty carries an earned run average of 7.07 here into his meeting with Milwaukee righthander Corbin Burnes.

Flaherty has allowed seven homers in 28 innings at Miller Park/American Family Field and 14 homers overall to the Brewers in 61 1/3 innings. But Flaherty has struck out 85 Milwaukee hitter in 12 starts.

Burnes, just coming off the injured list — he had tested positive for COVID-19 (Burnes chose not to be vaccinated — has struck out 49 and walked no one this season.

The Cardinals will have a different shortstop in their lineup. Paul DeJong was pulled in the fifth inning of Wednesday night's game with left side tightness and was undergoing an MRI Thursday morning. Normal second baseman Tommy Edman will make his first start of the season at short in the series finale and Matt Carpenter, three for 11 (.273) against Burnes, will be at second.