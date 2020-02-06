Cardinals acquire minor-league lefthanded starter on waivers from Seattle

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals acquired lefthanded starter Ricardo Sanchez on waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. He has never pitched in the major leagues.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals designated infielder Ramon Urias for assignment. He also has not appeared in the majors.

The uptick for the Cardinals is that Sanchez, who was 8-12 with a 4.44 earned run average at Class AA Arkansas last season, is just 22 despite having six pro seasons. Urias, who hit .263 at Class AAA Memphis, will be 26 in June.

The 5-11, 215-pound Sanchez, a Venezuelan native originally signed by the Los Angeles Angels in 2013, has a career mark of 25-47 with a 4.52 ERA in 111 games (106 starts). In 2019, he struck out 135 and walked only 38 in 146 innings, although he gave up 157 hits.

Sanchez, who spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves’ organization, has been added to the Cardinals’ 40-man roster.

