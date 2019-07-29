The Cardinals traded for a lefthanded reliever Monday — but not at the 25-man roster level. They acquired well-traveled, 31-year-old Zac Rosscup from the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations.
Rosscup has been with five major league clubs — three of them this season in Seattle, Toronto and the Dodgers, who have had him twice in his big-league career which began in 2013. He most recently was pitching for the Dodgers’ Class AAA farm team at Oklahoma City but also has pitched for the Chicago Cubs and Colorado in the majors.
He had a 2-0 record and 5.00 earned run average this season in 28 combined major league outings, 19 of them with Seattle.
At Class AAA Memphis, Rosscup will be a lefthanded reliever on a staff with Chasen Shreve, who has re-joined the Redbirds after being designated for assignment by the Cardinals last week.
'GOLDY' HONORED
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt was named National League player of the week on the strength of his homering in a club-record-tying six consecutive games.
Goldschmidt was 10 for 29 with 13 runs batted in for the week.