St. Louis Cardinals Matt Carpenter celebrates a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on Monday, May 6, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
OAKLAND, Calif. — The "sooner" that manager Mike Shildt spoke about Saturday happened to be before the team left for the ballpark Sunday.
The Cardinals added Matt Carpenter to the active roster in time for the series finale against the Oakland Athletics at their Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. To make room on the active roster for Carpenter, the Cardinals optioned first baseman Rangel Ravelo to Class AAA Memphis.
Carpenter returns to the team after spending nine games in the minors recovering from a bruised foot and working to improve his wayward swing. Carpenter went two-for-26 with a double, seven walks, and eight strikes in his stints with the Redbirds and Class AA Springfield. Shildt said Saturday that conversations with Carpenter and minor-league coaches who evaluated his play swayed the decision to activate him as soon as Sunday.
He traveled Saturday to California.
In his absence the Cardinals have turned to rookie Tommy Edman as the third baseman and leadoff hitter for most games. The leadoff spot in the Cardinals' order has been one of the least productive No. 1 spots in the majors, and Carpenter has copped to his own struggles there, yet his on-base percentage and OPS from the spot is greater than the Cardinals received during his absence.
Carpenter has a .316 on-base percentage to Edman's .263, and Carpenter's OPS is .676 to Edman's .603. Those two players have the most at-bats at the leadoff spot this season for the Cardinals.
Shildt did not commit Saturday to whether Carpenter would be in the lineup when he returns from the injured list.
The former All-Star went on the IL twice in July.
This article will be updated throughout the day, and it will include the lineup when it is posted at the ballpark.