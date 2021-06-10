 Skip to main content
Cardinals activate DeJong, option Nogowski to Memphis
Cardinals activate DeJong, option Nogowski to Memphis

The Cardinals' Paul DeJong gets hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. He suffered a non-displaced left rib fracture on the play. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Cardinals have activated shortstop Paul DeJong from the 10-day injured list after he had played four medical rehabilitation games at Class AAA Memphis where he had a double in 10 at-bats, and optioned first baseman John Nogowski to Memphis.

DeJong, who was placed on the IL on May 13 after suffering a non-displaced left rib fracture, is hitting .177 with just two hits in his most recent 20 at-bats but has seven homers and 18 runs batted in. He traveled with the team to Chicago on Thursday and probably will play Friday. 

Nogowski was just one for 18 and had been hitless in his past 16 at-bats. All but one of his at-bats came as a pinch hitter.

The Cardinals also reportedly have made a minor league offer to former rotation member Shelby Miller, who had been pitching well for the Cubs' Class AAA team before being released. The 30-year-old Miller, a former No. 1 draft pick who was 26-18 with the Cardinals from 2012-14, had a 1.74 earned run average for the Cubs' Iowa team after allowing seven runs in two innings in a brief stint with the Cubs earlier this season. 

