Cardinals activate DeJong, option Nogowski to Memphis

The Cardinals have activated shortstop Paul DeJong from the 10-day injured list after he had played four medical rehabilitation games at Class AAA Memphis where he had a double in 10 at-bats, and optioned first baseman John Nogowski to Memphis.

DeJong, who was placed on the IL on May 13 after suffering a non-displaced left rib fracture, is hitting .177 with just two hits in his most recent 20 at-bats but has seven homers and 18 runs batted in. He traveled with the team to Chicago on Thursday and probably will play Friday.

Nogowski was just one for 18 and had been hitless in his past 16 at-bats. All but one of his at-bats came as a pinch hitter.

The Cardinals also reportedly have made a minor league offer to former rotation member Shelby Miller, who had been pitching well for the Cubs' Class AAA team before being released. The 30-year-old Miller, a former No. 1 draft pick who was 26-18 with the Cardinals from 2012-14, had a 1.74 earned run average for the Cubs' Iowa team after allowing seven runs in two innings in a brief stint with the Cubs earlier this season.

A message from Derrick Goold Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals. Please support our work with your digital subscription. Subscribe now! Just $1 for 6 months of coverage

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.