Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright calls Reds’ park a ‘disaster’ after another loss there

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol made it clear, pungently so, that he wasn’t on board with the strike zone of young home-plate umpire Ryan Additon Friday night. Marmol, who spent the last three innings of the Cardinals’ 9-5 loss to Cincinnati in his office, or at least not on the bench, after his second ejection of the season, said that some of the calls starter Adam Wainwright didn’t get had a definite effect on what happened.

“It’s tough to evaluate that start for ‘Waino,’ because of (the umpiring),” said Marmol. “I think that game’s different with some of those calls made.

“It was frustrating. But, at some point, enough’s enough. The guy wasn’t good tonight,” said Marmol.

“I don’t mind getting beat — by the other team.”

Wainwright seemed unusually perturbed at points during the game but was as diplomatic as one could be after yet another whipping by the Reds, who are 17-10 against him for his career while Wainwright is 180-96 against the other 28 opponents. He is 7-9 here and 3-8 at Busch Stadium but seems to have had more trouble here.

“I don’t how to answer this question,” said Wainwright (6-8 for 2022). He said he didn’t want to be “an excuse maker and put the blame somewhere else. I walked three guys tonight and they all scored. I gave up two homers.

“So, just keep it at that.

“There were a couple of-bats that could have swayed the game that I could have pitched differently had I been in a different situation. But you still have to get outs. You still have to work your away around it and I didn’t do it.”

The last-place Reds have beaten the contending Cardinals only three times in nine meetings this season. Two of those losses have been charged to Wainwright, whose record against Cincinnati just keeps getting worse.

He has a 5.59 earned run average for his career at Great American Ball Park.

Wainwright, who gave up seven of the Reds’ nine runs, allowed four runs in the second and two in the sixth, his final inning. In both innings, he walked .200-hitting backup catcher Michael Papierski and Papierski scored the first run of each inning. Marmol said he didn’t even think Papierski should have walked in the sixth before exiting after a subsequent walk to Kyle Farmer.

“I got (Joey) Votto out, but I lost Papierski — for the second time,” Wainwright said. “I didn’t go after him like I should have.”

Cincinnati regular catcher Tyler Stephenson, who has been on and off the injured list, was nailed in the right shoulder by a foul tip off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning.

The Cardinals first baseman then hit a tapper in front of the plate. Stephenson popped out to make the play, but after he picked up the ball, he couldn’t follow through on a throw to first and, in pain, dropped the ball. Goldschmidt was safe with a hit and Papierski replaced Stephenson, who later was diagnosed with a broken right clavicle likely to put him most of the rest of the season.

Donovan Solano, a former minor league teammate and roommate of Marmol when both were infielders in the St. Louis system, drove in three runs, two of them on a second-inning homer. Tyler Naquin drove in four runs, two on a triple off reliever Jordan Hicks and two on a single off Wainwright in the second.

Votto, a career .318 batsman against Wainwright, hit a solo homer in the third.

“They hit two (home run) balls in the middle of the plate, up,” said Wainwright. “Those are balls that are probably going to go out of any park.”

The home runs by Solano, Votto, Goldschmidt and Jonathan India (off Johan Oviedo) were the first by either team here in four games this season. The homer was the second of the season for Solano, who was in Cardinals spring training camp in 2008-11 before moving on to Miami and then to San Francisco, among other stops.

“I didn’t love it,” said Marmol. “But he’s a good dude, though.”

Besides Goldschmidt’s 21st homer of the season and 301st of his career in the fifth, Tyler O’Neill had a two-run single in the second.

O’Neill was moved to second in the order and delivered his single up the middle with two out and the bases loaded to give the Cardinals a brief lead in the second.

“If we’re going to be the team that we need to be in order to win this whole thing, O’Neill is going to have to get going. So having ‘Goldy’ and Nolan (Arenado) behind him today was my attempt at that," said Marmol.

O’Neill said, “I liked it up there, for sure. Hitting with the big boys was fun. I’m excited to see what comes of that.

“I’m looking forward to falling into a rhythm. It seems like this year has been broken up for me (with injuries). But I’m looking forward to continue to use the whole field.”

Four runs often is enough for Wainwright, but hardly so on Friday. “This park has been tough on me. There’s no excuse for it,” he said. “There’s no reason for it.

“I’ve pitched in a lot tougher parks than that. Colorado — I’ve pitched great in. Arizona — I’ve pitched great in. Milwaukee — I’ve pitched great in. It doesn’t make sense that I don’t pitch well here.

“I’ve mixed some good games in (ironically when the Reds had better teams). But this has been a disaster my whole career. This place has been the hardest on me my whole career. I don’t know how to explain it.

“I come in here with a great plan. I come in her focused. I just threw zeroes against the Dodgers (for 5 1/3 innings). I get the Braves out. I get the Dodgers out. I get the stinking Padres out. All the best teams in baseball. But I can’t get the dad-gummed Reds out. Ever. It’s just not good enough here.”

Wainwright didn’t have to wonder what St. Louis fans must be saying. “They’re disappointed. They probably don’t want me to pitch here any more," he said.

Does he want to pitch here any more? “I’m not answering that question,” he said. “I’ll be glad to pitch somewhere else, let’s say that.

“I’ve got the whole team locked in on right-down-the-middle pitches.”

Wainwright won’t turn down the assignment if asked to pitch here in a series in late August. But he does know that the “Old Man Walk,” he performs on the day after he pitches on the road won’t take him through the ball park here Saturday as it has in other stadiums.

“I’m not walking here,” he said.

“This place is a disaster. I hate this place. It makes my skin crawl.

“Now, my whole first half (3.00 ERA) has gone to (pot).”

Wainwright, who allowed by far his most runs of the season Friday (four had been his high), has pitched well in most of his past 11 starts but he has just one win to show for it, a 9-0 victory over Miami on June 27.

He has pitched the past seven without injured catcher Yadier Molina. “I’ve had good games without Yadi,” said Wainwright.

Austin Romine caught Wainwright for the first time on Friday.

“He did good,” Wainwright said. “It’s not on him.”