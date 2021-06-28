 Skip to main content
Cardinals add pitchers Ramirez, Waddell to roster
Cardinals add pitchers Ramirez, Waddell to roster

Day four of full-squad workouts

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Roel Ramirez (77) throws long balls in warm-ups during Cardinals spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. This is the fourth day of full-squad workouts for the 2021 spring training session. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

Looking to shake things up and also solve the team’s enduring struggles, the Cardinals made a series of moves on Monday involving their pitching staff.

The team selected the contract of right-hander Roel Ramirez from Memphis and recalled rookie lefty Brandon Waddell from Memphis. To make room, the team optioned pitchers Seth Elledge and Jake Woodford and, to make room for Ramirez on the 40-man roster, they designated first baseman John Nogowski for assignment.

In sending Woodford to Memphis, the Cardinals want him to stretch out to be ready to be used as a starter, which has turned into a very sore point for the Cardinals.

“The way we’re currently playing,” said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, “we have to keep this perpetual churn to find the right mix. Trying to find that right formula that gets us to the next day. Clearly when you're not getting starting pitching that's going deep into games, it's putting different types of pressure on the bullpen.”

Ramirez, 26, has pitched 18 games in relief for Memphis, with an 0-1 record, a 4.67 earned-run average and a 1.19 WHIP. In nine games in June, Ramirez has an 0.63 ERA and a 0.63 WHIP, with 15 strikeouts and three walks in 14 1/3 innings. Mozeliak said Ramirez is someone who can give the team 40 to 50 pitches an outing, so he can be used for multiple innings.

Waddell was claimed on waivers from Baltimore on June 6. In five relief appearances with Memphis, he has a 2.57 ERA in seven innings. He has appeared in seven games in the majors, with Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Baltimore. The Cardinals will be Waddell’s third major-league team this season after brief stints with Minnesota and Baltimore.

In minor-league moves, the Cardinals promoted Nolan Gorman to AAA Memphis, Malcolm Nunez to AA Springfield, and Jordan Walker was promoted to High-A Peoria. Also, Harrison Bader is heading to Memphis to begin his rehab assignment.

Cardinals

1. Carlson cf

2. Goldschmidt 1b

3. Arenado 3b

4. O’Neill lf

5. Molina c

6. DeJong ss

7. Nootbaar rf

8. Sosa 2b

9. LeBlanc p

Manager Mike Shildt said they were just giving Tommy Edman the day off and giving Sosa a game.

