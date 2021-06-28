Cardinals add pitchers Ramirez, Waddell to roster

Looking to shake things up and also solve the team’s enduring struggles, the Cardinals made a series of moves on Monday involving their pitching staff.

The team selected the contract of right-hander Roel Ramirez from Memphis and recalled rookie lefty Brandon Waddell from Memphis. To make room, the team optioned pitchers Seth Elledge and Jake Woodford and, to make room for Ramirez on the 40-man roster, they designated first baseman John Nogowski for assignment.

In sending Woodford to Memphis, the Cardinals want him to stretch out to be ready to be used as a starter, which has turned into a very sore point for the Cardinals.

“The way we’re currently playing,” said president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, “we have to keep this perpetual churn to find the right mix. Trying to find that right formula that gets us to the next day. Clearly when you're not getting starting pitching that's going deep into games, it's putting different types of pressure on the bullpen.”